FRANKFURT Nov 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
Volkswagen has told U.S. regulators that emissions issues in
larger luxury cars and SUVs extend to an additional 75,000
vehicles dating back to 2009, the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency said on Friday.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that
VW was set to finalise a 20 billion euro 12-month bridge loan by
Nov. 27.
Volkswagen denied a report on Saturday that its sales have
slumped since its admission that it had understated the level of
carbon dioxide emissions for some cars.
Also, Bundesliga soccer clubs Hannover 96, Werder Bremen and
Schalke 04 as well as second division 1860 Munich are on the
list of sponsorships Volkswagen is considering dropping to cut
costs, Bild am Sonntag reported.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 9.5 percent higher
U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc has
launched an offer to buy the German rival in a combined cash and
share offer, Wincor Nixdorf said on Monday. Diebold offers for
every Wincor Nixdorf share 38.98 euros in cash and 0.434 of a
common Diebold share.
INSURERS
Allianz indicated 0.2 percent higher
Munich Re indicated unchanged
The U.S. Treasury and U.S. Trade Representative announced
plans on Friday to negotiate a covered agreement on insurance
with the European Union, a move it said will "level the
regulatory playing field for U.S-based insurers and reinsurers".
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The lender is preparing to cut 1,000 jobs in London, the
Sunday Times reported.
RWE
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
The group currently has no plans to sell its 25 percent
holding in power network operator Amprion to help pay down debt,
Chief Executive Peter Terium told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung. He also said a capital increase was not on the agenda
but could not be ruled out in the future.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Siemens is getting a grip on problems around big projects
that have caused hundreds of millions of euros worth of charges
in the past, its finance chief Ralf Thomas told German newspaper
Boersen-Zeitung.
Separately, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told The Financial
Times that the recent Paris attacks may prompt companies to be
more cautious about making investment decisions.
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Airbus aims to pick a buyer for its defence
electronics unit by the end of 2015 as part of its plan to
dispose of assets with combined revenues of around 2 billion
euros ($2.13 billion), Chief Executive Tom Enders told a German
newspaper.
METRO
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The trend of shrinking earnings at Media-Saturn should be
stopped, board members Pieter Haas and Oliver Seidl told
Handelsblatt.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Capital Markets Day due.
CANCOM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The IT company is working on winning several cloud computing
contracts that could bring hundreds of thousands of euros of
monthly revenues and hopes for completion in the coming months,
Chief Executive Klaus Weinmann told Euro am Sonntag.
XING
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The social network's Chief Executive Thomas Vollmoeller
believes that Xing is still growing faster in Germany than rival
LinkedIn, he told Wirtschafts Woche magazine.
EDAG
Automotive engineering group Edag plans to raise up to 241
million euros in a stock market listing in Frankfurt on Dec. 2,
the company said on Friday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BVB - 0.05 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AIXTRON - JP Morgan cuts to Neutral from
Overweight and cuts target price to 8 from 10 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 7.16 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI
seen at 52.0 vs 51.1, Services PMI at 54.3 vs 54.5.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
