FRANKFURT Nov 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0703 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. TRAVEL ALERT

Citing "increased terrorist threats" from militant groups in various regions of the world, the U.S. State Department issued a global alert on Monday for Americans planning to travel following deadly militant attacks in France and Mali.

AIRLINES

Lufthansa indicated 0.2 percent lower

Air Berlin indicated 1 percent higher

New flight bookings to Paris, one of the world's most visited cities, have fallen by over a quarter in the week following attacks there that killed 130 people, according to data provided by a travel information firm.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Investor day due. Six months after taking the helm at Allianz, Oliver Baete is at last set to reveal his plans to reshape Europe's biggest insurer to slice through blasting headwinds from low interest rates and onerous regulation.

Separately, broadcaster ZDF reported on Monday that the insurer plans to pull investments out of companies with links to coal and boost funding of firms in wind energy, citing the company's investment chief.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

More than seven years after the financial crisis, bankers in general are still paid too much, Chief Executive John Cryan told an academic conference on Monday.

K+S

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The company could face production restrictions as German local authorities are withholding approval of its request for the continued discharge of waste water from processing potash.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The steps needed to fix about 8.5 million VW cars in Europe fitted with illegal emissions-control software are technically and financially manageable, the automaker's chief executive said on Monday.

HUGO BOSS

No indication available

Investor day due.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Capital Markets day due.

TALANX

No indication available

German financial watchdog Bafin has approved the solvency model to be used by the insurance group under new EU risk-capital rules that take effect on Jan. 1, Talanx said on Monday.

Separately, the group said it had started talks with employee representatives on planned job cuts, with initial results expected in early summer 2016.

KWS SAAT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company said it now expected a 2015/16 margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of at least 10 percent, compared with a previous forecast for at least 10.5 percent, as it reported fiscal first-quarter results.

SINNERSCHRADER AG

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The company confirmed provisional annual results for 2014/2015.

EX-DIVIDEND

BVB - dividend 0.05 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - JP Morgan names Deutsche as top global investment bank pick

HUGO BOSS - Nomura cuts the stock to "reduce" from "neutral", cuts its price target to 95 euros from 120 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

A rise in German private consumption and higher state spending on refugees more than compensated for weakness in foreign trade, helping Europe's biggest economy to grow at a modest, albeit slower pace in the third quarter, data showed on Tuesday.

German November Ifo sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen unchanged at 108.2 points, current conditions seen at 112.4 vs 112.6 points, expectations seen at 104.0 vs 103.8 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

