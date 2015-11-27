FRANKFURT Nov 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
MERCK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA is planning to
sell its allergy business, Allergopharma, Bloomberg reported,
citing sources.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The Paris terror attacks and geopolitical tensions were
adding uncertainty to the investment environment but private
consumption, on which the EU's economy depends, has remained
robust so far, Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser told Handelsblatt
newspaper in an interview.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt renewed a call
for a quick resolution of Volkswagen's emissions scandal, saying
no stone may remain unturned, according to newspaper Passauer
Neue Presse.
STABILUS
Indicated 2 percent higher
The company said it aimed for a 2016 adjusted EBIT margin of
12-13 percent after posting a 2015 margin of 12.5 percent.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AAREAL BANK - Berenberg starts the stock with
"sell", price target 30 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -5.5 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October import prices down 4.1 pct y/y. Had been seen
-3.9 pct y/y.
German December GfK consumer sentiment index due at 1200
GMT. Seen at 9.2 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
