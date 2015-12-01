FRANKFURT Dec 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Online sales at the sportswear maker are growing rapidly, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing company sources. Internet revenues rose by 40 percent in 2015 so far, the daily said.

BMW

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The carmaker doesn't see the VW emissions scandal having an impact on customer demand at this point, Handelsblatt reported, citing an interview with CEO Harald Krueger. BMW is preparing an offensive to strengthen its electric car business by upgrading its model range of hybrid engines and by making fuel cells ready for serial production, Krueger said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

The carmaker and the U.S. Justice Department want a U.S. judicial panel to centralize in Detroit hundreds of civil lawsuits alleging the German automaker defrauded consumers and shareholders, according to court filings.

CARMAKERS

Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher

VDA auto industry association holds its annual press conference.

LINDE

Indicated 8.8 percent lower

The industrial gases company cut its 2017 profit target, citing slower industrial production growth weighing on its industrial gases unit.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1 percent higher

The airline's cargo unit plans to reduce its personnel and services costs by 40 million euros by 2018, Frankfurter Rundschau reported on Tuesday.

RWE

Indicated unchanged

The utility has settled out of court damage claims it faced from oil and gas companies Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum in connection with operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, the utility and Dana Gas said on Monday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SIEMENS - Citigroup starts with "Buy"

LINDE - Kepler cuts to "Reduce" from "Buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 7.34 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 52.6.

German November jobless figures also due at 0855 GMT. Seen -5,000, with a seasonally adjusted jobless rate of 6.4 percent.

German October engineering orders due at 0900 GMT.

