FRANKFURT Nov 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0740 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Daimler plans to launch a version of its GLC SUV with a
hydrogen fuel cell engine in 2017, which would make it the first
German carmaker to bring the technology to market,
Automobilwoche cited company sources as saying.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
The lender has been devising complex international tax
avoidance strategies for some of its largest clients, including
AB InBev and Archer Daniels Midland, the
Financial Times reported on Monday, citing documents and people
familiar with the matter.
The FT cited a Deutsche Bank statement saying that the
proposed transactions were "never executed".
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated unchanged
The stock exchange operator will launch on Monday an amended
form of share placements on its public market, encouraging
investors to trade large blocks of shares hidden from public
view without breaching new rules on controversial "dark pools",
the Financial Times reported.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 2.1 pct higher
The airline on Saturday signed an agreement with services
union Verdi on pay for about 33,000 ground personnel.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Briefing due on the reinsurer's preparations for the EU's
new Solvency II risk capital rules, which take effect on Jan. 1.
SAP
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The software maker expects revenues from its cloud business
to surpass traditional software licensing revenues in 2018, CFO
Luka Mucic told German daily Boersen-Zeitung.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The company has submitted an offer to the Australian
government for a submarine contract that could be worth tens of
billions of euros, it said on Monday.
UTILITIES
RWE indicated 0.6 pct higher
E.ON indicated 0.7 pct higher
Germany could share responsibility for phasing out nuclear
power with energy firms by setting up a publicly managed trust,
environment minister Barbara Hendricks told Deutschlandfunk
radio.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The carmaker will have to recall 2.46 million cars fitted
with the illegal emission control software in Germany alone,
newspaper Die Welt reported on Monday.
Separately, VW top executives knew a year ago that some of
the company's cars were markedly less fuel efficient than had
been officially stated, Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN PATRIZIA
IMMOBILIEN
No indication available for Vonovia
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 1.1 pct higher
Patrizia Immobilien indicated 3.9 pct higher
Deutsche Wohnen has agreed to buy a property portfolio worth
about 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from Patrizia Immobilien,
potentially upsetting a takeover bid for the German property
firm by peer Vonovia.
Separately, extraordinary general meeting of Vonovia
shareholders due to start at 0900 GMT. They are to vote on
Vonovia's hostile 14 billion euro bid for Deutsche Wohnen.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 2.1 pct higher
Full Q3 results due. The company published preliminary
results on Nov. 19 and raised its sales and earnings forecasts
for 2015.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct at
Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October retail sales -0.4 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y.
German preliminary inflation data for November due at 1300
GMT. CPI seen +0.1 pct m/m, +0.4 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.1 pct
m/m, +0.3 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
