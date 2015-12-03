FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dec 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0709 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ECB RATE DECISION
Euro zone core inflation unexpectedly slowed in November,
offering yet another argument for the European Central Bank to
ease policy on Thursday as price growth looks set to stay below
its target for years to come.
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
The insurer is among the consortia bidding for London City
Airport, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The lender is embarking on a major computer systems upgrade
that will help it to make greater use of so-called "big data" to
provide a detailed picture of how, when and where customers
interact with it, the bank's chief data officer said in an
interview.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Mercedes-Benz sales in the United States dropped 11.7
percent in November, due to popular model lines running out and
a limited availability of top-selling SUVs, the luxury
division's parent company Daimler said on Wednesday.
Separately, North American heavy truck orders (Class 8) fell
by almost 60 percent year-on-year to 16,600 units in November,
the lowest order level in more than three years, ACT Research
said.
E.ON
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The group's renewable unit holds an investor call from 1600
GMT.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The airline and its main unions have agreed to improve to
work on improving trust, cooperation and communication, they
said late on Wednesday after a meeting to talk about jobs and
future growth prospects to defuse tensions in long-running pay
disputes.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Premium unit Audi's supervisory board due to meet. CEO
Rupert Stadler is expected to brief the board on the state of
negotiations with U.S. authorities and progress in finding
technical fixes for vehicles affected by the emissions scandal.
VW supervisory board members are concerned that Stadler
could be exposed to a conflict of interest heading the carmaker
and at the same time working at three private trusts for the
Piech family, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing sources
close to the supervisory board.
German foreign carmakers' association VDIK due to hold
annual press conference.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - Citi adds to Focus List Europe
E.ON - Jefferies starts with "Buy" rating, 10.50
euro price target
RWE - Jefferies starts with "Hold" rating
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.01, Shanghai stocks +1.37 pct at
close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November Markit services PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen
unchanged at 55.6.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Victoria Bryan)