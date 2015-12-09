BERLIN/FRANKFURT Dec 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GLOBAL ECONOMY
China's consumer inflation picked up slightly in November
but remained well under the government's 2015 price target of 3
percent, raising concerns that the world's no. 2 economy could
be sucked into a Japan-style deflationary trap.
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
Global investment management firm Pimco is adding
energy-related securities to some of its portfolios as the
Newport Beach, California firm expects an increase in oil prices
over the next 12 months, Dan Ivascyn, group chief investment
officer, said in an interview on Tuesday.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.7 pct higher
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
China plans to introduce a round of subsidies for auto
purchases by rural residents that will cover passenger vehicles
with engines smaller than 1.6 litres, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
BAYER
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
European and U.S. drug safety agencies are looking into
whether a defective blood-clotting test device affected a trial
involving Bayer's anti-blood clotting drug Xarelto, they said on
Tuesday.
CHEMICALS
BASF indicated 0.6 percent higher
Bayer indicated 2.2 percent lower
No indication for Evonik available
Industry group VCI due to hold press conference.
Separately, people familiar with the matter told Reuters
that Dow Chemical Co and DuPont are in talks to
merge, creating a chemicals giant with a market value of more
than $120 billion that could then break up into different
businesses.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Fitch on Tuesday downgraded Deutsche Bank to 'A-'; Outlook
Stable.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
November traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Supervisory board due to hold an out-of-sequence meeting to
discuss the state of investigations as well as luxury division
Audi, where 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines were also equipped with
illegal emissions-control software.
The head of Audi said on Tuesday that the carmaker has found
simple technical fixes for luxury diesel vehicles fitted with
software found to have enabled engines to evade U.S. emissions
limits.
Also, more than 500 civil lawsuits filed against Volkswagen
AG over the use of software to evade emissions limits will be
heard by a federal judge in California, a U.S. judicial panel
said on Tuesday.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
The company slightly increased its consolidated operating
profit forecast for the full year 2015 to between 460 million
euros and 470 million euros ($502-513 million) and said it sold
unit Aqvatrium AB.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated unchanged
Capital Markets Day due from 1000 GMT.
MLP
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
MLP's management is suing Carsten Maschmayer and could claim
back 4 million euros of dividends the financial services company
paid out to the self-made billionaire, German daily Handelsblatt
reported, citing no sources.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
CONTINENTAL AG - UBS names as a top pick among
global automotive suppliers
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German imports fell sharply in October and exports also
weakened, suggesting Europe's largest economy is still
struggling to shake off the impact of a slowdown in China and
other emerging markets.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9167 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)