FRANKFURT Dec 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.0 pct higher
German financial market watchdog Bafin has watered down its
criticism of Deutsche Bank in a draft final report of the
regulator's investigation into the manipulation of benchmark
interest rates, Der Spiegel magazine said on Friday.
Separately, Argentina's new government is negotiating with a
group of banks including Deutsche Bank for a credit line worth
up to $7 billion to bolster its low foreign reserves and help it
lift capital controls, a banking source said on Friday.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
Warren Buffett has cut his stake in Munich Re again, to 4.6
percent from 9.7 percent, a regulatory filing showed late on
Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
Volkswagen plans to reduce the variety of components it uses
in its VW brand vehicles by at least a quarter to save money,
Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, citing an internal letter to
managers.
VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
No indication available for Vonovia
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.3 pct higher
Germany's second-largest real estate group Deutsche Wohnen
on Monday urged shareholders not to accept a hostile takeover
bid from larger rival Vonovia, saying the offer's structure and
value was "inadequate".
AIRBUS
No indication available
British private equity investor Cinven has teamed
up with German space technology group OHB to bid for
Airbus's defence electronics unit, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Friday.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Acquisitions in emerging markets with a price tag of 50-70
million euros ($55-77 million) are always possible,
Gerresheimer's finance chief told the Boersen-Zeitung, adding
that he aims for a secure investment-grade rating by spring
2018, when 300 million euros of bonds are due for refinancing.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The company's CIMIC Group unit announced a share
buy-back of up to 10 percent of its ordinary shares over the
next 12 months.
LANXESS
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
Lanxess plans to invest a three-digit million-euro amount in
North Rhine-Westphalia in 2016, Chief Executive Matthias Zachert
told the Rheinische Post.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 2.6 pct higher
Atmel said it had received an unsolicited offer
rivalling a bid by Dialog. It said the offer would give Atmel
shareholders $9.00 in cash per share, with the option to receive
shares of the acquirer worth up to $1 billion.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 1.6 pct lower
Sales growth is the top priority for online pet food
retailer Zooplus at the moment and the gross margin is likely to
fall next year, the company's finance chief told the Euro am
Sonntag.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ALLIANZ - Jefferies raises to "buy" from "hold"
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
HAPAG LLOYD - Berenberg, HSBC, Citigroup all start
with "buy"; Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs start with "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq
-2.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.8 pct at Monday's close, Shanghai stocks
+2.5 pct.
Time: 0718 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
