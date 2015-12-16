BERLIN/FRANKFURT Dec 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday ,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0724 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
FED POLICY
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce at 1900 GMT a
rate hike, with markets prepared for an initial 25 basis point
"liftoff" that would move the Fed's target rate from the zero
lower bound to a range of between 0.25 and 0.50 percentage
points.
RUSSIA SANCTIONS
The European Union is set to agree a six-month extension of
its economic sanctions on Russia on Friday, once Italy's prime
minister has discussed the issue with his fellow leaders at a
summit in Brussels, diplomats said on Tuesday.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The sports firm's CEO, Herbert Hainer, does not rule out an
end to its long-running sponsorship of FIFA should world
soccer's governing body not successfully reform itself, he told
Handelsblatt.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Pimco's CIO said investors have been overreacting to the
credit turmoil, stemming from the junk-bond fund collapse at
Third Avenue Management, and that the Newport Beach,
California-based firm is looking to take advantage of the
sell-off.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher
Germany's environmental lobby group DUH is due to hold a
press conference in Berlin to present the results of further
tests of the emissions of various vehicles.
BANKS
Commerzbank indicated 1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.5 percent higher
The European Banking Authority gave banks in the European
Union more flexibility than anticipated in how to manage their
exposure to shadow banking, in final guidelines published on
Tuesday, and delayed the start date by a year to 2017.
Also, Swiss private bank Julius Baer will buy
Commerzbank's Luxembourg private banking franchise with close to
3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in assets under management, Baer
announced on Wednesday.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Henkel's U.S. unit said it was buying Magna-Tech
Manufacturing, headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, a provider of
vacuum impregnation services. Magna-Tech will operate as part of
Henkel's adhesive technologies business.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has put
the brakes on 250 million euros of funding it had approved to
help build a new VW factory in Poland, according to two sources
at the development bank.
Separately, the EU's anti-fraud office confirmed it is
investigating VW over the use of EU R&D funds, Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported.
German broadcaster ZDF aired a programme in which tests
carried out by the Bern University of Applied Sciences on VW,
Daimler and BMW cars showed higher emissions than in lab tests.
The carmaker will also brief workers at its Dresden plant on
Wednesday about the factory's future use.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The group reported an 8 percent rise in full-year earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) to 130.6 million euros, beating
consensus for 125 million.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Microchip Technology Inc is the semiconductor
manufacturer which made the $3.8 billion unsolicited offer for
Dialog target Atmel Corp that was disclosed last week,
a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The company upped its 2015 EBITDA forecast to 105 million
euros, from a previous 95-100 million euros, after good business
development in October and November.
WIRECARD
Indicated unchanged
U.S. rival Global Payments will buy smaller peer
Heartland Payment Systems in a $4.3 billion
cash-and-stock deal that will expand its merchant base and reach
at a very competitive time in the industry.
DIC ASSET
No indication available
The company said it was launching its fourth institutional
real estate fund with a volume of around 270 million euros,
adding its loan-to-value ratio would decline by about 4 percent.
ROCKET INTERNET
No indication available
9-month results due.
STEILMANN
No indication available
Recently floated Steilmann slashed its full-year sales and
earnings targets due to weather conditions, predicting flat
sales and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation of 40-40 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TLG IMMOBILIEN - JP Morgan raises to "overweight"
from "neutral", lifts target price to 19.50 euros from 17.80
euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei +2.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
JOEY'S PIZZA
Britain's Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DPG) said on
Tuesday it was forming a joint venture with Domino's Pizza
Enterprises (DPE) to buy Joey's Pizza for 45 million
euros, creating Germany's largest pizza delivery group.
DEUTSCHE BAHN
The German rail operator's Chief Executive Ruediger Grube is
due to present turnaround plans to the supervisory board.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI
seen at 53.0 vs 52.9 points, services PMI seen at 55.5 vs 55.6
points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9142 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)