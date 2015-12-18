FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dec 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0725 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
K+S
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The salt and fertilizer company is considering several
options to strengthen its salt business in Asia, the head of its
salt operations told Handelsblatt.
THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER
Thyssen indicated unchanged
Salzgitter indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German steel federation holds a press conference on the
industry outlook for 2016.
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE
VW indicated 0.7 percent lower
The supervisory board of carmaker VW's majority stakeholder
Porsche SE has appointed Manfred Doess, a former top legal
adviser at RWE, as head of law and compliance as of Jan. 1.,
Porsche said.
Former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn will be paid by
the carmaker until his contract expires in one year's time,
sources close to the company's supervisory board said.
VW's U.S. division said on Thursday it is creating an
independent claims programme for the owners of nearly 600,000
diesel vehicles that emit up to 40 times legally allowable
emissions.
Tesla founder Elon Musk and close to 40 other
co-signatories have in a letter to California's CARB called on
the state's clean air agency to force VW to invest more in
electric vehicle production in the state instead of imposing a
fine on the German carmaker, German daily Handelsblatt reported.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The fork lift truck maker will form a joint venture with
China's Anhui Heli for the rental of material handling gear in
China.
SCHAEFFLER
The automotive supplier has made 230 million euros ($250
million) in provisions to cover potential damages claims related
to a European Union antitrust lawsuit over price rigging, the
company said.
CONSTANTIN MEDIEN
The company has again raised its earnings forecast for this
year.
EX-DIVIDEND
KWS SAAT - dividend 3 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq
-1.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.9 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 6.54 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)