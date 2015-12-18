FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dec 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

K+S

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The salt and fertilizer company is considering several options to strengthen its salt business in Asia, the head of its salt operations told Handelsblatt.

THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER

Thyssen indicated unchanged

Salzgitter indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German steel federation holds a press conference on the industry outlook for 2016.

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE

VW indicated 0.7 percent lower

The supervisory board of carmaker VW's majority stakeholder Porsche SE has appointed Manfred Doess, a former top legal adviser at RWE, as head of law and compliance as of Jan. 1., Porsche said.

Former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn will be paid by the carmaker until his contract expires in one year's time, sources close to the company's supervisory board said.

VW's U.S. division said on Thursday it is creating an independent claims programme for the owners of nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles that emit up to 40 times legally allowable emissions.

Tesla founder Elon Musk and close to 40 other co-signatories have in a letter to California's CARB called on the state's clean air agency to force VW to invest more in electric vehicle production in the state instead of imposing a fine on the German carmaker, German daily Handelsblatt reported.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The fork lift truck maker will form a joint venture with China's Anhui Heli for the rental of material handling gear in China.

SCHAEFFLER

The automotive supplier has made 230 million euros ($250 million) in provisions to cover potential damages claims related to a European Union antitrust lawsuit over price rigging, the company said.

CONSTANTIN MEDIEN

The company has again raised its earnings forecast for this year.

EX-DIVIDEND

KWS SAAT - dividend 3 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.9 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 6.54 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)