FRANKFURT Dec 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Sequa Petroleum has called off a planned $602
million purchase of Norwegian offshore field interests from
Wintershall, the oil and gas subsidiary of BASF, citing a poor
market environment.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Porsche workers have agreed to concessions worth several
hundred million euros to secure production of an all-electric
sports car at the manufacturer's biggest plant, a spokesman for
the company said.
Separately Volkswagen's U.S. lawyer told Handelsblatt that
the carmaker had not set a financial limit for negotiations with
customers about damages after its "Dieselgate" scandal.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Henkel has filed a request with Brazilian antitrust
regulators to review a decision to approve Coty Inc's purchase
last month of Hypermarcas SA's beauty care unit.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
No indication available
The company has agreed to sell Spheros Group to French
automotive group Valeo. The transaction will result in
a capital gain of 15-18 million euros ($16.4-19.7 million) and
will contribute as much as 4 million euros to first-quarter
earnings.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 6.01 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
