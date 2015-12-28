FRANKFURT Dec 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EUROPEAN SECURITY
Vienna police said on Saturday a "friendly" intelligence
service had warned European capitals of the possibility of a
shooting or bomb attack before New Year, prompting police across
the continent to increase security measures.
ADIDAS
Indicated unchanged
The company expects sourcing costs to rise by half a billion
euros in 2016 due to negative currency effects, CFO Robin
Stalker told Boersen-Zeitung, adding he was very happy about
business in 2015.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Commerzbank has sued four banks in the United States,
claiming that they failed to properly monitor billions of
dollars in toxic mortgage-backed securities acquired by the
German lender before the 2008 financial crisis.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Banca Monte dei Paschi has signed a binding
agreement to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a
gross book value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche
Bank vehicle, Italy's third-largest bank said on
Monday.
E.ON
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
E.ON supervisory board Chairman Werner Wenning criticised
Germany's shift to greener energy, saying it had failed to reach
its goals of improved cost effectiveness, security of supply and
environmental protection, according to an interview in weekly
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.9 percent lower
Air Berlin indicated 0.4 percent higher
Germany plans legislation requiring random drug and alcohol
testing of pilots, hoping to reduce the risk of a repeat of the
Germanwings crash in March, Transport Minister Alexander
Dobrindt was quoted as saying on Sunday.
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus subsidiary Airbus Defence and Space has
signed a contract with Inmarsat to build two next
generation mobile communications satellites.
OSRAM
Indicated 0.5 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Siemens may consider to sell its 17 percent stake
in Osram to an Asian investor, Handelsblatt says, citing
industry sources.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The group does not exclude to update its 2020 financial
targets early next year as profitability increases faster than
expected, CEO Joachim Kreuzburg told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung.
SCHALTBAU HOLDING
Indicated unchanged
The company said late Tuesday it exercised its option to
acquire a majority in Spain's Albatros S.L., raising its stake
to about 92 percent from 40 percent.
PORSCHE SE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Hans-Peter Porsche, the grandson of Beetle designer
Ferdinand Porsche, plans to leave the supervisory board of
Porsche SE in the next two to four years to make way for his son
Daniell, Porsche told weekly paper Sonntag Aktuell.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.6 pct.
Time: 6.17 GMT.
IPO
German gaming publisher Gamigo AG is considering a listing,
German paper Boersen-Zeitung reported on Thursday, adding this
could float on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt stock
exchange in the first half of 2016.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze, Maria Sheahan
and Kirsti Knolle)