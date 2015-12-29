FRANKFURT Dec 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0701 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Adidas is not facing pressure from activist shareholders to offload more assets, like fitness brand Reebok, the German sporting goods group's finance chief told the Financial Times.

E.ON

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Deutsche Bahn wants to cancel a contract it entered in 2007 to buy power from E.ON's Datteln hardcoal plant, which was supposed to start delivery in 2011 but whose opening has been delayed over legal wrangling, Handelsblatt reported.

Deutsche Bahn declined to comment.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 1 percent higher

Morphosys is in talks with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to find a new partner for its MOR202 compound, but first needs to evaluate further tests in 2016, Chief Executive Simon Moroney told German daily Boersen-Zeitung.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

Germany's federal states are planning to spend around 17 billion euros ($18.7 billion) on dealing with the refugee crisis in 2016, newspaper Die Welt said on Tuesday, citing a survey it conducted among their finance ministries.

($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)