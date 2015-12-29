FRANKFURT Dec 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0701 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Adidas is not facing pressure from activist shareholders to
offload more assets, like fitness brand Reebok, the German
sporting goods group's finance chief told the Financial Times.
E.ON
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Deutsche Bahn wants to cancel a contract it entered
in 2007 to buy power from E.ON's Datteln hardcoal plant, which
was supposed to start delivery in 2011 but whose opening has
been delayed over legal wrangling, Handelsblatt reported.
Deutsche Bahn declined to comment.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 1 percent higher
Morphosys is in talks with pharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies to find a new partner for its MOR202 compound, but
first needs to evaluate further tests in 2016, Chief Executive
Simon Moroney told German daily Boersen-Zeitung.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
Germany's federal states are planning to spend around 17
billion euros ($18.7 billion) on dealing with the refugee crisis
in 2016, newspaper Die Welt said on Tuesday, citing a survey it
conducted among their finance ministries.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9116 euros)
