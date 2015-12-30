BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
FRANKFURT Dec 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT. The Frankfurt stock exchange is due to close at 1300 GMT ahead of the New Year's holiday.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
SAP
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
A U.S. federal judge identified the former president of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, as one of several alleged co-conspirators in a bribery scheme that helped SAP to sell millions of dollars in software to Panama, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.
TALANX
Indicated 0.5 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The group is focusing on growth abroad, CEO Torsten Leue told Boersen-Zeitung.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.16 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Kirsti Knolle)
