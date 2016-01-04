FRANKFURT Jan 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and currencies tumbled on Monday on the first day of trading in 2016 after China factory activity contracted and its central bank guided the yuan lower, while oil prices jumped as much as 3 percent on rising tensions in the Middle East.

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.6 pct lower

Adidas expects to have achieved record sales in China of more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in 2015, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper cites company CEO Herbert Hainer as saying in an interview. On 2016 in general, Hainer said: "I am very confident; our order books for the first half of 2016 are full. The group is again planning a clear increase in sales and earnings."

COMMERZANK

Indicated 2 pct lower

The lender wants to boost business with wealthy customers in Germany and plans to raise the number of wealth management advisory offices to more than 100 by mid-2016 from 42 currently, business head Gustav Holtkemper told Euro am Sonntag newspaper. The move aimed to challenge the expansion by savings and cooperative banks into the business, he said.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 2.2 pct lower

Volkswagen's emissions test-cheating scandal could kill nascent markets for diesel cars in North America, Japan and China, the chief executive of automotive supplier Continental told a German newspaper.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.6 pct lower

Daimler Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber believes the Brazil truck market will remain tough in 2016 after dropping by 50 percent in 2015, he tells German magazine Boerse Online in an interview published Thursday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2.2 pct lower

Steel making in Europe will become uncompetitive if EU plans aimed at reforming carbon trading go into effect as they now stand, ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told Welt am Sonntag newspaper. The extra costs would burden European steel producers and aid less climate friendly, non-EU steel makers, for example from China, he said.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Airbus has won a deal to sell three A380 superjumbo jets to Japan's biggest carrier ANA Holdings Inc in a deal valued at about 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion), the Nikkei reported. The planes are to be introduced in fiscal 2018 in routes to Hawaii and elsewhere, the paper said.

Separately, Airbus said it has pushed back the delivery of its first A320neo aircraft to the start of 2016, missing a goal to hand over the revamped version of the jet to its initial customer by the end of 2015.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

UNITED INTERNET - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets were closed on Friday.

Nikkei -3.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -6.9 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Dec Manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 53.0.

German Dec preliminary inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen +0.2 pct m/m, +0.6 pct y/y, HICP seen +0.2 pct m/m, +0.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9174 euros) ($1 = 119.3200 yen) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)