FRANKFURT Jan 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.2 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and currencies tumbled on Monday on the first
day of trading in 2016 after China factory activity contracted
and its central bank guided the yuan lower, while oil prices
jumped as much as 3 percent on rising tensions in the Middle
East.
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.6 pct lower
Adidas expects to have achieved record sales in China of
more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in 2015, Germany's
Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper cites company CEO Herbert Hainer
as saying in an interview. On 2016 in general, Hainer said: "I
am very confident; our order books for the first half of 2016
are full. The group is again planning a clear increase in sales
and earnings."
COMMERZANK
Indicated 2 pct lower
The lender wants to boost business with wealthy customers in
Germany and plans to raise the number of wealth management
advisory offices to more than 100 by mid-2016 from 42 currently,
business head Gustav Holtkemper told Euro am Sonntag newspaper.
The move aimed to challenge the expansion by savings and
cooperative banks into the business, he said.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 2.2 pct lower
Volkswagen's emissions test-cheating scandal
could kill nascent markets for diesel cars in North America,
Japan and China, the chief executive of automotive supplier
Continental told a German newspaper.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.6 pct lower
Daimler Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber believes the
Brazil truck market will remain tough in 2016 after dropping by
50 percent in 2015, he tells German magazine Boerse Online in an
interview published Thursday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 2.2 pct lower
Steel making in Europe will become uncompetitive if EU plans
aimed at reforming carbon trading go into effect as they now
stand, ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told Welt
am Sonntag newspaper. The extra costs would burden European
steel producers and aid less climate friendly, non-EU steel
makers, for example from China, he said.
AIRBUS
No indication available in Frankfurt
Airbus has won a deal to sell three A380 superjumbo jets to
Japan's biggest carrier ANA Holdings Inc in a deal
valued at about 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion), the Nikkei
reported. The planes are to be introduced in fiscal 2018 in
routes to Hawaii and elsewhere, the paper said.
Separately, Airbus said it has pushed back the delivery of
its first A320neo aircraft to the start of 2016, missing a goal
to hand over the revamped version of the jet to its initial
customer by the end of 2015.
