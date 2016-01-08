FRANKFURT, Jan 8 - The DAX top-30 index looked set
to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data
from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to produce a family of new
electric luxury vehicles, the automaker's research chief told
Reuters in an interview late on Wednesday on the sidelines of
the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
PORSCHE
VW indicated 1.5 percent higher
VW unit Porsche plans to bring 13,000 Cayenne SUVs with V6
diesel engines into line with U.S. environmental standards by
replacing catalytic converters for 2013 and possibly also 2014
model years, and with software updates for 2015 and 2016 model
years, Die Welt reported, without citing sources. Porsche
declined to comment on the matter, which is the subject of
negotiations with the U.S. Environment Protection Agency.
Auto supplier Bosch, which sold software and diesel engine
components to Volkswagen, said it would be wrong to condemn
diesel technology for the VW scandal. Upon being asked whether
the emissions violations should be blamed on Volkswagen, rather
than on diesel technology, Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner said:
"Naturally," Handelsblatt wrote in its Friday edition.
RWE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Germany's second-biggest utility has agreed to sell its
Lynemouth coal-fired power plant in Britain to Czech-Slovak
energy investment group EPH.
NORDEX
Seen 0.5 percent lower
The finance chief of the German wind turbine maker,
45-year-old Bernard Schaeferbarthold, will leave the company for
family reasons at the end of 2016, Nordex said late on Thursday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2.3 pct, S&P 500 -2.4 pct, Nasdaq
-3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.98 pct.
Time: 7.19 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.5
percent m/m.
German November trade balance due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 20
billion euros, with exports seen up 0.7 pct m/m and imports seen
up 1.0 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor and
Christoph Steitz)