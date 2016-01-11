FRANKFURT/BERLIN Jan 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0750 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Volkswagen will announce on Monday it is expanding its goodwill diesel emissions compensation programme to tens of thousands of owners of larger diesel vehicles in the United States, the company's top U.S. official told Reuters.

VW has come up with a new catalytic converter to fix around 430,000 cars in the United States that have emissions test defeat devices installed, Bild am Sonntag reported.

The carmaker is looking to employ a representative in the United States to deal with politicians and authorities as it tries to restore relations following the emissions scandal, Sueddeutsche Zeitung and broadcasters NDR and WDR reported on Saturday.

DAIMLER

Indicated unchanged

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury brand will continue to enjoy growth in China, the world's largest auto market, Daimler board member Hubertus Troska said on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

German companies are expected to slim down their quarterly reporting as new rules from the stock market operator require them to publish full-blown information only twice a year.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank is among the favourites to be hired for the IPO of Saudi Aramco, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Lufthansa said it expected its fuel bill to be 14 percent lower in 2016 thanks to falling oil prices, which will help boost its profit next year after record earnings in 2015.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The German auto parts and tyre maker expects slowing growth this year after meeting its targets for 2015 sales and adjusted operating profit, it said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The German real estate company said its 2015 earnings rose 35 percent and added it expected to raise its 2016 pay-out ratio.

EVONIK

No indication available

Evonik said it had reached its 2015 targets and that it expected to raise it dividend over 2015.

HELLA

Indicated 3.7 pct higher

The company reported a 12 percent rise in six-month revenues and a 13 percent gain in adjusted EBIT, affirming its guidance.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1 percent higher

The company announced plans to buy back up to 2.78 million shares.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

The wave of mergers in the German real estate industry is at an end, LEG's finance chief said in an interview with Boersen Zeitung on Saturday.

DIALOG SEMI

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

Dialog Semiconductor Plc said on Monday it expected slower sales growth as the softening of the smartphone market will continue through the first half of this year. [nASM000186

QIAGEN

Indicated 7.3 percent lower

German genetic testing specialist Qiagen has missed its own forecast for sales and profits last year, saying on Sunday it now estimates sales were up about 3 percent at constant currency exchange rates

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - Goldman Sachs raised to "neutral" from "sell".

KRAUSSMAFFEI

A group of Chinese investors including China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and AGIC Capital agreed on Monday to buy German plastics processing machinery maker KraussMaffei for 925 million euros ($1.01 billion).

