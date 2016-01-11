FRANKFURT/BERLIN Jan 11 The DAX top-30 index
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Volkswagen will announce on Monday it is expanding its
goodwill diesel emissions compensation programme to tens of
thousands of owners of larger diesel vehicles in the United
States, the company's top U.S. official told Reuters.
VW has come up with a new catalytic converter to fix around
430,000 cars in the United States that have emissions test
defeat devices installed, Bild am Sonntag reported.
The carmaker is looking to employ a representative in the
United States to deal with politicians and authorities as it
tries to restore relations following the emissions scandal,
Sueddeutsche Zeitung and broadcasters NDR and WDR reported on
Saturday.
DAIMLER
Indicated unchanged
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury brand will continue to enjoy
growth in China, the world's largest auto market, Daimler board
member Hubertus Troska said on Sunday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
German companies are expected to slim down their quarterly
reporting as new rules from the stock market operator require
them to publish full-blown information only twice a year.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank is among the favourites to be hired for the
IPO of Saudi Aramco, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Lufthansa said it expected its fuel bill to be 14 percent
lower in 2016 thanks to falling oil prices, which will help
boost its profit next year after record earnings in 2015.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The German auto parts and tyre maker expects slowing growth
this year after meeting its targets for 2015 sales and adjusted
operating profit, it said on Monday.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The German real estate company said its 2015 earnings rose
35 percent and added it expected to raise its 2016 pay-out
ratio.
EVONIK
No indication available
Evonik said it had reached its 2015 targets and that it
expected to raise it dividend over 2015.
HELLA
Indicated 3.7 pct higher
The company reported a 12 percent rise in six-month revenues
and a 13 percent gain in adjusted EBIT, affirming its guidance.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 1 percent higher
The company announced plans to buy back up to 2.78 million
shares.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available
The wave of mergers in the German real estate industry is at
an end, LEG's finance chief said in an interview with Boersen
Zeitung on Saturday.
DIALOG SEMI
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
Dialog Semiconductor Plc said on Monday it expected slower
sales growth as the softening of the smartphone market will
continue through the first half of this year. [nASM000186
QIAGEN
Indicated 7.3 percent lower
German genetic testing specialist Qiagen has missed its own
forecast for sales and profits last year, saying on Sunday it
now estimates sales were up about 3 percent at constant currency
exchange rates
KRAUSSMAFFEI
A group of Chinese investors including China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and AGIC Capital agreed on
Monday to buy German plastics processing machinery maker
KraussMaffei for 925 million euros ($1.01 billion).
