FRANKFURT Jan 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 1.1 percent higher
The U.S. government and a group of leading global automakers
are set to announce a ground-breaking voluntary agreement at the
Detroit auto show on Friday aimed at dramatically improving the
industry's safety, according to company officials.
Separately, Brazilian Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa told
the president of the national automakers' association Anfavea on
Monday that the country's fiscal situation leaves no room for
subsidies for the auto sector.
Also, China vehicle sales are expected to grow 6 percent in
2016, compared to 4.7 percent growth last year, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Tuesday.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Commerzbank is planning to restructure its department that
works with 5,000 international correspondent and central banks
and may scale back the division, meaning a loss of earnings for
the bank, Handelsblatt reported, citing financial circles.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said late on Monday
that recent market turbulence in China, the world's largest car
market, had not affected demand for Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Brazil's federal tax authority and prosecutors are
investigating 13 foreign and local banks including Deutsche Bank
for possible financial crimes intermediating loans to Brazilian
engineering group Schahin, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo
reported on Monday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
December traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
SAP
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
SAP, Europe's largest software company, on Tuesday reported
record annual operating profits, driven both by year-end
software license renewals and customers' converting to newer
cloud-based software.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Volkswagen does not expect additional costs from fixing U.S.
cars capable of cheating diesel emissions tests, Chief Executive
Matthias Mueller told Reuters TV.
He also told CNBC that VW may end up buying back some cars
affected by the emissions scandal.
Separately, a federal judge in California overseeing more
than 500 lawsuits filed against Volkswagen on Monday named a
former FBI director to help settle the cases.
VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
No indication available for Vonovia
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.5 percent higher
Vonovia Chief Executive Rolf Buch said he was negatively
surprised by takeover target Deutsche Wohnen's fourth-quarter
financial results, which meant Vonovia's offer for the real
estate group was now even more attractive, according to an
interview in Boersen-Zeitung.
EVONIK
No indication available
Evonik has turned its attention to the U.S. in its search
for a target after struggling to make a larger acquisition in
Europe, Bloomberg reported late on Monday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
METRO
Indicated unchanged
The retailer reported a 0.1 percent rise in like-for-like
sales in its fiscal first quarter that includes the important
Christmas period, with performance particularly strong at its
core businesses in Germany.
SUEDZUCKER, CROPENERGIES
Suedzucker indicated 0.1 percent lower
CropEnergies indicated 1.1 percent higher
Suedzucker subsidiary CropEnergies reported nine-month
results and said it expected to post a 2016/17 operating profit
between 30 million and 70 million euros. Suedzucker is due to
publish results on Wednesday.
EVOTEC
Indicated xx percent xx
The biotech company said it had achieved an important
milestone in its TargetAD collaboration with Janssen
Pharmaceuticals, which would be recognised in the financial year
2015.
QIAGEN
Indicated 4.4 percent higher
The company said it had reached a milestone in its portfolio
of master collaboration agreements with leading pharmaceutical
companies and a record number of new projects in 2015 for the
co-development of companion diagnostics.
ROCKET INTERNET
No indication available
The ecommerce firm is losing another two senior managers
after the departure last year of its communications chief,
sources close to the company told Reuters.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - JP Morgan reinstates with
"neutral" rating, price target 17.10 euros; HSBC removes from
Europe Super Ten list
E.ON - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"
RWE - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from
"neutral", cuts target price to 16.0 euros
AAREAL BANK - Berenberg raises to "hold" from
"sell"
OSRAM - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -2.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Nov engineering orders due from trade group VDMA at
0900 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)