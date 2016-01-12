FRANKFURT Jan 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 1.1 percent higher

The U.S. government and a group of leading global automakers are set to announce a ground-breaking voluntary agreement at the Detroit auto show on Friday aimed at dramatically improving the industry's safety, according to company officials.

Separately, Brazilian Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa told the president of the national automakers' association Anfavea on Monday that the country's fiscal situation leaves no room for subsidies for the auto sector.

Also, China vehicle sales are expected to grow 6 percent in 2016, compared to 4.7 percent growth last year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Tuesday.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Commerzbank is planning to restructure its department that works with 5,000 international correspondent and central banks and may scale back the division, meaning a loss of earnings for the bank, Handelsblatt reported, citing financial circles.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said late on Monday that recent market turbulence in China, the world's largest car market, had not affected demand for Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Brazil's federal tax authority and prosecutors are investigating 13 foreign and local banks including Deutsche Bank for possible financial crimes intermediating loans to Brazilian engineering group Schahin, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Monday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

December traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

SAP

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

SAP, Europe's largest software company, on Tuesday reported record annual operating profits, driven both by year-end software license renewals and customers' converting to newer cloud-based software.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Volkswagen does not expect additional costs from fixing U.S. cars capable of cheating diesel emissions tests, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller told Reuters TV.

He also told CNBC that VW may end up buying back some cars affected by the emissions scandal.

Separately, a federal judge in California overseeing more than 500 lawsuits filed against Volkswagen on Monday named a former FBI director to help settle the cases.

VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

No indication available for Vonovia

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.5 percent higher

Vonovia Chief Executive Rolf Buch said he was negatively surprised by takeover target Deutsche Wohnen's fourth-quarter financial results, which meant Vonovia's offer for the real estate group was now even more attractive, according to an interview in Boersen-Zeitung.

EVONIK

No indication available

Evonik has turned its attention to the U.S. in its search for a target after struggling to make a larger acquisition in Europe, Bloomberg reported late on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

METRO

Indicated unchanged

The retailer reported a 0.1 percent rise in like-for-like sales in its fiscal first quarter that includes the important Christmas period, with performance particularly strong at its core businesses in Germany.

SUEDZUCKER, CROPENERGIES

Suedzucker indicated 0.1 percent lower

CropEnergies indicated 1.1 percent higher

Suedzucker subsidiary CropEnergies reported nine-month results and said it expected to post a 2016/17 operating profit between 30 million and 70 million euros. Suedzucker is due to publish results on Wednesday.

EVOTEC

Indicated xx percent xx

The biotech company said it had achieved an important milestone in its TargetAD collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which would be recognised in the financial year 2015.

QIAGEN

Indicated 4.4 percent higher

The company said it had reached a milestone in its portfolio of master collaboration agreements with leading pharmaceutical companies and a record number of new projects in 2015 for the co-development of companion diagnostics.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

The ecommerce firm is losing another two senior managers after the departure last year of its communications chief, sources close to the company told Reuters.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - JP Morgan reinstates with "neutral" rating, price target 17.10 euros; HSBC removes from Europe Super Ten list

E.ON - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"

RWE - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral", cuts target price to 16.0 euros

AAREAL BANK - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell"

OSRAM - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Nov engineering orders due from trade group VDMA at 0900 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)