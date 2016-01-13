FRANKFURT Jan 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ISTANBUL ATTACK

German Justice Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that the security situation in Germany had not changed after a suicide bomber killed at least 10 people, mainly German tourists, in Istanbul on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Talks due with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after California rejected Volkswagen's plan to fix 2.0 litre diesel cars with software that allows them to emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The German auto parts and tyre maker expects free cash flow of at least 1.8 billion euros before acquisitions in 2016, according to presentation slides posted on the group's website.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.1 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 1.4 percent higher

Germany's banks can and must do more to counter the effects of rock bottom interest rates on earnings, the head of the country's financial watchdog, Bafin, said on Tuesday.

AIRBUS

Up 0.9 percent in Frankfurt early trade

Airbus signalled a change in priorities over tweaks to its biggest jets as its sales chief hinted at a possible decision this year to challenge Boeing in the 400-seat market while pushing talk of a revamped A380 to the middle of next decade.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 4.5 percent higher

Europe's largest sugar refiner repeated it expects a sharp rise in full-year earnings as it continued to benefit from recent firm bioethanol markets but warned bioethanol prices could be volatile in coming months.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The company said it had agreed to buy Overture Networks for $35 million, plus an earn-out of $5 million upon completion.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HUGO BOSS - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight", cuts target price to 82 euros from 98 euros

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - JP Morgan cuts to "underweight" from "neutral", cuts target price to 25 euros from 38 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -2.4 pct.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

The drugmaker and Arena have signed an exclusive agreement to conduct joint research into the treatment of schizophrenia.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

