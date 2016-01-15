FRANKFURT Jan 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.1 pct lower
Daimler indicated 0.1 pct higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 pct higher
European car sales rose 9.2 percent last year, thanks to
higher demand for German brands and Jeep sport utility vehicles,
data showed on Friday, but the recovery remained fragile, with
overall volumes still below pre-crisis levels.
Separately, the European Parliament on Thursday postponed a
vote on new car pollution limits that could have killed a
compromise agreed by EU members, as politicians argue over
whether to seek tougher limits despite the delays that would
entail.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
British competition authorities cleared BT Group's
12.5 billion pound acquisition of mobile operator EE, which is
jointly owned by France's Orange and Deutsche Telekom,
saying it would not substantially lesson competition in the
broadband, fixed and mobile markets.
BILFINGER
Indicated 1.6 pct lower
Offers that Bilfinger said on Thursday it had received for
its building, facility management and real-estate divisions came
as a "complete surprise", Chairman Eckhard Cordes told
Handelsblatt.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.5 pct lower
The company said passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport rose
2.1 percent in Decmeber.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
Revised legislation from the German Federal Finance Court
legislation will cause a 15 million-euro ($16 million) burden on
pretax earnings and additional tax expenses of 26 million euros.
Salzgitter reiterated its 2015 forecast of pretax earnings in
the lower double-digit million-euro range.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 3.7 pct higher
Dialog said it will not increase its takeover offer for
Atmel Corporation. Dialog said Atmel is now required to
pay Dialog a $137.3 million termination fee.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The company said it sold its Melia Hotel building in
Manchester for about 30 million pounds ($43 million).
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 4.2 pct higher
An appeals court in Germany on Thursday allowed Etihad to
continue most of its disputed code share flights with Air Berlin
for the winter schedule ending in March, handing the Abu
Dhabi-based airline a partial victory.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LINDE - UBS raises to "neutral" from "sell"
BRENNTAG - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from
"hold"
EVONIK - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from
"overweight"
DEUTZ - Credit Suisse starts with "neutral"
SAF HOLLAND - Credit Suisse starts with "neutral"
TELECOLUMBUS - Citigroup cuts to "neutral" from
"buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq
+2.0 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -3.5 pct at
Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
