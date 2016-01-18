BERLIN/FRANKFURT Jan 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

ALLIANZ

Euro area interest rates are likely to stay at current lows for up to 10 more years, with negative effects of the European Central Bank's policy beginning to outweigh the positive, the chief executive of Europe's biggest insurer told Der Spiegel magazine.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender is suspected of having manipulated an electronic trading platform to get rich at the expense of its customers, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing a class action lawsuit by U.S. law firm Hausfeld. Deutsche Bank declined comment on the report.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The CEO of the German exchange operator says the acquisition of mid-sized firms could help speed future growth.

E.ON

Klaus Schaefer, the head of the new energy company Uniper that is being spun off from E.ON, calls in an interview with the Handelsblatt daily for a reform of the German electricity market, saying it no longer delivers the necessary price signals.

LINDE

Wolfgang Reitzle, who served as Linde's chief executive until 2014, is poised to return to the group as a member of its supervisory board with the aim of eventually becoming chairman, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Handelsblatt reported.

LUFTHANSA

The German airline has put together a taskforce to address the serious delays on long-haul flights at budget subsidiary Eurowings, board member Karl Ulrich Garnadt tells the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper in an interview.

MERCK KGAA

The drugmaker said it won a British court's backing in its quest to keep U.S. namesake drugmaker Merck & Co Inc from doing business under the Merck name outside North America, part of an increasingly bitter legal feud.

VOLKSWAGEN

The Porsche-Piech family clan, which control a majority of the voting rights in Volkswagen, are standing behind the company's chief executive, insiders say, despite criticism of his handling of the emissions crisis during a U.S. visit.

AIRBUS

Iran plans to buy 114 civil aircraft from European aircraft maker Airbus, the transport minister was quoted as saying on Saturday.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Clinics operator Asklepios might increase its stake in its German rival, its finance chief Stephan Leonhard tells the Boersen-Zeitung, adding he doesn't want to change the capital structure or dividend policy of the firm, but Asklepios does want a seat on the supervisory board.

WINCOR NIXDORF

The ATM maker has tied up with Mumbai-based AGS Transact Tech to manufacture about 40,000 machines over the next 2-3 years, The Economic Times reported, citing Wincor's CEO.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

The chief executive of the German printing machine maker tells Euro am Sonntag that if the last year of the fiscal year to March 30 is as good as previous years, the company is on track to meet its target for currency neutral revenue growth of 2-4 percent and a pre-tax margin of at least 8 percent. The company sees no impact so far from slowing growth in China, but is watching investment behaviour there.

EASY SOFTWARE

Former supervisory board chairman Manfred Wagner was ordered to pay indemnity costs of 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) plus interest rates to the company. 

