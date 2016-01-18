BERLIN/FRANKFURT Jan 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Euro area interest rates are likely to stay at current lows
for up to 10 more years, with negative effects of the European
Central Bank's policy beginning to outweigh the positive, the
chief executive of Europe's biggest insurer told Der Spiegel
magazine.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The lender is suspected of having manipulated an electronic
trading platform to get rich at the expense of its customers,
Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing a class action lawsuit by
U.S. law firm Hausfeld. Deutsche Bank declined comment on the
report.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The CEO of the German exchange operator says the acquisition
of mid-sized firms could help speed future growth.
E.ON
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Klaus Schaefer, the head of the new energy company Uniper
that is being spun off from E.ON, calls in an interview with the
Handelsblatt daily for a reform of the German electricity
market, saying it no longer delivers the necessary price
signals.
LINDE
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Wolfgang Reitzle, who served as Linde's chief executive
until 2014, is poised to return to the group as a member of its
supervisory board with the aim of eventually becoming chairman,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Handelsblatt reported.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The German airline has put together a taskforce to address
the serious delays on long-haul flights at budget subsidiary
Eurowings, board member Karl Ulrich Garnadt tells the Koelner
Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper in an interview.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.7 pct lower
The drugmaker said it won a British court's backing in its
quest to keep U.S. namesake drugmaker Merck & Co Inc from doing
business under the Merck name outside North America, part of an
increasingly bitter legal feud.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.7 pct higher
The Porsche-Piech family clan, which control a majority of
the voting rights in Volkswagen, are standing behind the
company's chief executive, insiders say, despite criticism of
his handling of the emissions crisis during a U.S. visit.
AIRBUS
No indication available in Frankfurt
Iran plans to buy 114 civil aircraft from European aircraft
maker Airbus, the transport minister was quoted as
saying on Saturday.
RHOEN KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.7 pct higher
Clinics operator Asklepios might increase its
stake in its German rival, its finance chief Stephan Leonhard
tells the Boersen-Zeitung, adding he doesn't want to change the
capital structure or dividend policy of the firm, but Asklepios
does want a seat on the supervisory board.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The ATM maker has tied up with Mumbai-based AGS Transact
Tech to manufacture about 40,000 machines over the next 2-3
years, The Economic Times reported, citing Wincor's CEO.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
Indicated 2.3 pct higher
The chief executive of the German printing machine maker
tells Euro am Sonntag that if the last year of the fiscal year
to March 30 is as good as previous years, the company is on
track to meet its target for currency neutral revenue growth of
2-4 percent and a pre-tax margin of at least 8 percent. The
company sees no impact so far from slowing growth in China, but
is watching investment behaviour there.
EASY SOFTWARE
No indication available
Former supervisory board chairman Manfred Wagner was ordered
to pay indemnity costs of 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) plus
interest rates to the company.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2.4 pct, S&P 500 -2.2 pct, Nasdaq
-2.7 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct at
Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Emma Thomasson and Christoph
Steitz)