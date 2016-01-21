FRANKFURT Jan 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ECB
The European Central Bank will keep all interest rates on
hold when it meets on Thursday but highlight increasing growth
and inflation risks, raising the prospect of further policy
easing later this year.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
Deutsche Bank expects to post a record full-year net loss of
about 6.7 billion euros ($7.3 billion) as writedowns, litigation
charges and costs for its revamp continue to weigh on its
business, it said late on Wednesday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank has been forced by a German court
to reinstate a Frankfurt employee whom New York regulators had
ordered the bank to fire as part of a settlement over alleged
interest rate rigging.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Audi's labour boss has criticized plans by the carmaker to
focus production of the brand's first mass-produced electric
model outside its German home market.
OSRAM
No indication available
Analyst Day on Opto Semiconductors due.
BRAIN AG
The industrial biotech group is due to hold a press
conference about its planned upcoming IPO, after it announced
late on Wednesday it had set a price range of 9-12 euros per
share and hoped to raise up to 48.3 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - UBS starts with "sell", target
price 40 euros
RTL - UBS starts with "neutral", target price 76
euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -2.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -3.2 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)