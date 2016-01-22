FRANKFURT Jan 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.8 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SAP
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
SAP on Friday raised its 2017 outlook for revenue and profit
to the upper end of expectations, marking the progress it is
making turning itself into an Internet-based, cloud supplier
from a packaged software firm.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The competition for a A$50 billion ($34.6 billion) contract
to build Australia's next submarine fleet is narrowing to a race
between Japan and France as a bid from Germany's ThyssenKrupp
Marine Systems TKAG.DE (TKMS) loses ground over technical
concerns, multiple sources said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 3.8 percent higher
South Korea's antitrust regulator is probing Volkswagen AG
over its advertising claims on emissions from its cars, an
official at the agency told Reuters on Friday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LEG IMMOBILIEN - GOLDMAN SACHS lowers to "SELL"
from "ADD"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
unchanged at close.
Nikkei closes +5.9 pct, Shanghai stocks
close +1.3 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI
seen at 53.0 vs 53.2, Services PMI at 55.6 vs 56.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Jonathan Gould)