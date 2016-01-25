FRANKFURT Jan 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The sporting goods maker is ending its sponsorship of the
International Association of Athletics Federation in the wake of
a recent doping scandal, the BBC reported, citing sources.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The insurer on Friday said it would continue to cooperate
with its partner China Pacific Insurance Group (CPIC)
, even after reducing its stake in China's
third-largest insurer.
AUTOMAKERS
BMW indicated 0.7 percent higher
Daimler indicated 1.3 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 1.4 percent higher
U.S. regulators on Friday announced a new recall of about 5
million vehicles with potentially defective Takata Corp
air bags, covering some automakers not previously affected by
one of the biggest auto safety recalls in U.S. history,
including Volkswagen, Audi and Mercedes-Benz.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told German weekly Welt am
Sonntag that a recent trip to Silicon Valley revealed that
Apple and Google have made more progress on automotive projects
than he had assumed.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The German lender's management board is bracing for a wave
of resignations from London-based investment bankers and traders
unhappy with lower bonus payouts, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung said.
A group of 11 banks including Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a
total of more than $63 million to settle allegations that they
misled the Commonwealth of Virginia and its retirement system
about residential mortgage backed-securities, Attorney General
Mark R. Herring said on Friday.
Separately, Bloomberg cited sources as saying at least six
banks involved in a Swiss investigation of alleged Libor
interest rate-rigging are in settlement talks.
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Europe's biggest industrial group has agreed to buy
CD-adapco, a privately held U.S. engineering software firm, for
close to $1 billion in cash, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told Euro am
Sonntag that consolidation in the European steel industry may
happen through partnerships rather than takeovers.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
VW's development of software to cheat diesel-emissions tests
was an open secret in the company department striving to make
its engines meet environmental standards, Germany's Sueddeutsche
Zeitung newspaper said on Friday, citing results from VW's
internal investigation.
Volkswagen's China chief said on Saturday he's optimistic in
the company's outlook for this year, saying "volume isn't
everything" in the competition with General Motors Co GM.N to
lead the world's largest car market.
AIRBUS
Up 2.8 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Iran has struck a provisional deal with Europe's Airbus to
buy 127 jets, including eight A-380 superjumbo planes.
RHOEN KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Rhoen Klinikum said it had been informed by Asklepios
Kliniken that Asklepios may raise its stake in Rhoen and that it
intends to obtain an appropriate representation on the
supervisory board. Rhoen said Asklepios Kliniken does not intend
to change the capital structure of the corporation.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
The ATM maker on Sunday raised its forecast for operating
profit after first-quarter earnings jumped 46 percent thanks to
higher sales and restructuring.
TLG
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Commercial real estate investor TLG Immobilien will continue
expanding through acquisitions in 2016 with about 250 million
euros in its war chest, Chief Financial Officer Peter Finkbeiner
told Germany's Boersen-Zeitung.
AURELIUS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Aurelius had a record year in 2015 with revenues exceeding 3
billion euros, and remains on the lookout for takeover targets,
Chief Executive Dirk Markus told German weekly Euro am Sonntag.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
WINCOR NIXDORF - no dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - RBC raises to "outperform",
lifts price target to 88 euros from 87 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +2.0 pct, Nasdaq
+2.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January Ifo sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Business
Climate seen at 108.5 vs 108.7, Current Conditions unchanged at
112.8, Expectations at 104.1 vs 104.7.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)