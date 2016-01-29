FRANKFURT Jan 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.3 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Mexico's ICA has filed a criminal complaint against
employees of Deutsche Bank in a bid to prevent the bank from
seizing the collateral for a now-defaulted loan to the embattled
construction firm, according to three sources close to the
matter and a document reviewed by Reuters.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The airline is offering pregnant travellers booked on
flights to Zika-hit areas the chance to rebook, a spokesman said
Thursday. Other airlines are offering similar rebooking options.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The board member responsible for the Asia-Pacific region has
resigned, FMC said on Thursday.
RWE
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
German local town shareholders in RWE have criticised CEO
Peter Terium over the departure of RWE Germany head Arndt
Neuhaus, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Friday.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The company said it reserved the right to settle its two
outstanding convertible bonds with cash as part of its effort to
ward off a takeover bid by Vonovia.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 4.0 percent higher
Capital Markets Day due.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
THYSSENKRUPP - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei closes +2.8 pct, Shanghai stocks
+3.09 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December retail sales -0.2 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y vs
poll average +0.5 pct m/m, +2.0 y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Jonathan Gould)