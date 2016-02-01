FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0731 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LINDE
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Wolfgang Reitzle, the chairman of cement giant Lafargeholcim
, is aiming to leave his post and replace the head of
Linde's supervisory board, SonntagsZeitung and Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The engineering firm and Spanish renewable energy group
Gamesa are considering a deal that could create the
world's biggest wind power business, the Spanish company said on
Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.4 pct higher
The carmaker is suspending production at its main gearbox
plant as it grapples with fewer orders and effects of technical
problems at another German site, a spokesman said.
Separately, VW's trucks chief said the group is not under
pressure to sell its trucks business to raise cash as it faces
billions of euros in costs after admitting to rigging emissions
tests.
In addition, premium carmaker Audi's works council chief
Peter Mosch called for the German government to pay a bigger
share of incentives for buyers of electric cars than the
automotive industry, according to an interview published by
Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Also, VW's Porsche aims to offer hybrid versions of all its
models in the foreseeable future, Porsche Chief Executive Oliver
Blume told a German newspaper.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
A drop in the number of Russian passengers travelling to
Turkey, where Fraport operates the airport in tourist spot
Antalya, will affect Fraport's financial results, Sueddeutsche
Zeitung quoted Chief Executive Stefan Schulte as saying on
Saturday.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
There are possible acquisition targets for the chipmaker
following its failed takeover of Atmel, but it has no
reason to rush a deal, CEO Jalal Bagherli told weekly Euro am
Sonntag. He also said he does not see Dialog as a takeover
target.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 1.3 pct higher
The lab equipment maker raised its profit outlook for 2020
and reported sales of 1.1 billion euros in 2015. Poll:
SILTRONIC
No indication available
The company reported preliminary earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) of 3 million euros for 2015.
BALDA
No indication available
The shareholders of Balda late on Friday voted in favour of
selling the group's operating units to the Stevanato Group for
95 million euros ($103 million).
EX-DIVIDEND
THYSSENKRUPP - dividend 0.15 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
INFINEON - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral"
SIEMENS - Nomura raises to "buy" from "neutral"
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - UBS cuts to "sell" from
"neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +2.5 pct, S&P 500 +2.5 pct, Nasdaq
+2.4 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.8 pct at
Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT.
Seen flat at 52.1.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9233 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Maria Sheahan and Christoph
Steitz)