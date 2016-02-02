FRANKFURT Feb 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ZIKA VIRUS

The World Health Organization on Monday declared the mosquito-borne Zika virus an international public health emergency due to its link to thousands of birth defects in Brazil, as the U.N. agency sought to build a global response to the threat.

U.S. POLITICS

Republican Senator Ted Cruz beat billionaire Donald Trump in Iowa on Monday while Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders remained deadlocked in the first presidential nominating contests of the 2016 White House race.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated unchanged

German, U.S. car sales figures due.

Also, Volkswagen faces a Feb. 2 deadline to submit a repair plan for 80,000 diesel SUVs and larger cars that emit excess pollution, even as it considers buying back some vehicles and a prior fix plan for smaller vehicles was rejected.

INFINEON

Indicated 3.7 percent lower

The auto and industrial chip maker's fiscal first-quarter operating profit rose 30 percent, helped by its automotive unit, whose chips activate car airbags and enable cruise control.

SAP

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

SAP agreed to pay nearly $3.9 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges over a former executive's scheme to bribe Panama government officials in order to win lucrative technology contracts.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1 percent lower

The Australian markets watchdog said on Tuesday that German construction firm Hochtief has admitted to contravening insider trading rules in relation to an on-market purchase of shares of Leighton Holdings in 2014.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The specialty chemicals maker posted forecast-beating core earnings in the fourth quarter, lifted by rising demand at its chemicals division as well as a weak euro.

EVOTEC

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The biotech group said it had won research grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation to further develop its TargetaSN programme for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, without providing details.

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated 3 percent higher

The software company reported its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12 percent in the fourt quarter.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Full Q4 results due. The genetic testing specialist published preliminary results on Jan. 10, reporting 2015 sales and profits that missed its own forecasts.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company said it agreed to buy a 68.4 percent stake in Dutch exotic fruit and vegetable trader TFC Holland for 28.7 million euros.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 1 percent higher

The real estate group reported its funds from operations rose 19 percent to 29.2 million euros in 2015 and said it would raise its dividend to 0.42 euros from 0.40 euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL - Nomura starts with "buy", 4.80 euro target price

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.3 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January jobless data due at 0855 GMT. Jobless numbers seen -7,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.3 pct.

Seasonally adjusted ILO employment up 43,000 in December.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

