FRANKFURT Feb 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ZIKA VIRUS
The World Health Organization on Monday declared the
mosquito-borne Zika virus an international public health
emergency due to its link to thousands of birth defects in
Brazil, as the U.N. agency sought to build a global response to
the threat.
U.S. POLITICS
Republican Senator Ted Cruz beat billionaire Donald Trump in
Iowa on Monday while Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie
Sanders remained deadlocked in the first presidential nominating
contests of the 2016 White House race.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
German, U.S. car sales figures due.
Also, Volkswagen faces a Feb. 2 deadline to submit a repair
plan for 80,000 diesel SUVs and larger cars that emit excess
pollution, even as it considers buying back some vehicles and a
prior fix plan for smaller vehicles was rejected.
INFINEON
Indicated 3.7 percent lower
The auto and industrial chip maker's fiscal first-quarter
operating profit rose 30 percent, helped by its automotive unit,
whose chips activate car airbags and enable cruise control.
SAP
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
SAP agreed to pay nearly $3.9 million to settle U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges over a former
executive's scheme to bribe Panama government officials in order
to win lucrative technology contracts.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 1 percent lower
The Australian markets watchdog said on Tuesday that German
construction firm Hochtief has admitted to contravening insider
trading rules in relation to an on-market purchase of shares of
Leighton Holdings in 2014.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The specialty chemicals maker posted forecast-beating core
earnings in the fourth quarter, lifted by rising demand at its
chemicals division as well as a weak euro.
EVOTEC
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The biotech group said it had won research grant from The
Michael J. Fox Foundation to further develop its TargetaSN
programme for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, without
providing details.
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated 3 percent higher
The software company reported its earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12 percent in
the fourt quarter.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Full Q4 results due. The genetic testing specialist
published preliminary results on Jan. 10, reporting 2015 sales
and profits that missed its own forecasts.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company said it agreed to buy a 68.4 percent stake in
Dutch exotic fruit and vegetable trader TFC Holland for 28.7
million euros.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated 1 percent higher
The real estate group reported its funds from operations
rose 19 percent to 29.2 million euros in 2015 and said it would
raise its dividend to 0.42 euros from 0.40 euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL - Nomura starts with
"buy", 4.80 euro target price
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.3 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January jobless data due at 0855 GMT. Jobless numbers
seen -7,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen
unchanged at 6.3 pct.
Seasonally adjusted ILO employment up 43,000 in December.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
