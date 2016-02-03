BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0632 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.4 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 1.6 percent lower

Carmakers reported vehicle sales figures for January. VW brand sales fell 14.6 percent, and deliveries at BMW were down 4 percent, at Mercedes-Benz nearly unchanged.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The Pimco Total Return Fund, which lost its crown as the largest bond fund in the world last year, started 2016 with yet another round of outflows, $1.1 billion in January, illustrating the difficulty Pimco's flagship fund is having in attracting new money.

BAYER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Google holding Alphabet and its subsidiaries are in talks with several pharmaceutical companies in Europe and the United States, including Bayer, to agree cooperations, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Mexican airport operator OMA said on Tuesday it had sold more than 33 million shares that had been pledged as collateral under a credit agreement between a subsidiary of embattled construction firm ICA and Germany's Deutsche Bank.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1 percent lower

Lufthansa and Iberia persuaded a U.S. appeals court in Chicago to reject efforts by passengers to hold them liable for delays on multi-leg international flights involving multiple airlines.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The steering committee of VW's supervisory board is due to meet to discuss progress on the emissions crisis.

The California Air Resources Board and Environmental Protection Agency said late on Tuesday that Volkswagen submitted a plan to fix 80,000 recalled 3.0 liter diesel SUVs and cars that emit up to nine times legally allowable pollution.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Hannover Re said substantial price declines in some reinsurance markets at the start of the year did not threaten its goal of earning about 950 million euros in net profit in 2016.

OSRAM

No indication available

The lighting group said on Wednesday it swung to a net profit in its fiscal first quarter, helped by proceeds from the sale of its stake in China's Foshan Electrical & Lighting Co 000541.SZ and lower restructuring costs.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The company said it was entering the market for smart TVs and set-top boxes.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 6 percent lower

The medical equipment supplier on Tuesday cut its dividend due to disappointing earnings and the costs of restructuring.

QIAGEN

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The company reported fourth-quarter results and said it expected to report adjusted net sales growth of about 2 percent in the first quarter of 2016.

It also said it signed an agreement with genomics big data company CosmosID.

SGL GROUP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company said it was closing its production site in Griesheim near Frankfurt, citing difficult market conditions for graphite electrodes and affecting all 150 employees of the site.

BRAIN AG

No indication available

Subscription period for Brain IPO due to end.

ENBW

No indication available

Court proceedings due in Bonn as EnBW seeks damages from the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and the federal government for a moratorium on nuclear production after the Fukushima disaster.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - Citigroup lifts the stock to "buy" from "neutral", cuts target price to 11.5 from 11.75 euros

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Jefferies starts with "buy", target price 52 euros

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", lifts price target to 32 from 23 euros

SARTORIUS - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 256 from 225 euros

HAPAG LLOYD - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", lowers target price to 20 from 27 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq -2.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -3.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January Markit PMI due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 55.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.9163 euros)