FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.5 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0719 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Daimler's fourth-quarter operating profit rose by 22
percent, lifted by demand for sports utility vehicles and sales
of its C-Class model in China, leading the carmaker to hike its
dividend.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.4 pct higher
The bank must face a U.S. lawsuit seeking to hold it liable
for causing $3.1 billion of investor losses by failing to
properly monitor 10 trusts backed by toxic residential
mortgages, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 3 pct higher
The reinsurer raised its dividend for 2015 to 8.25 euros per
share from 7.75 euros, matching the highest forecast in a poll
of analysts, after posting stable net profit in a difficult
reinsurance market.
SAP
Indicated 1.2 pct higher
Capital Markets Day in New York due.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 2.6 pct higher
The food-processing equipment maker lifted its core
operating profit by a better-than-expected 5 percent in the
fourth quarter thanks to restructuring efforts that progressed
ahead of schedule.
OSRAM
No indication available
Union Investment has sold most of its 2.5 percent stake in
the lighting group as it disapproves of the company's new
strategy, according to a Handelsblatt report. The paper also
reported there is tension between the company's CEO and CFO.
BECHTLE
Indicated 2.5 pct higher
The company reported a 20 percent rise in pretax profit to
129 million euros in 2015 and said it expected to significantly
step up sales and earnings this year.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 1.5 pct higher
The company said it expected margin expansion to continue in
201 as it reported a 17 pct increase in Q4 operating profit.
HHLA
Indicated 1 pct higher
The port logistics firm reported a 2015 operating result
that fell to 157 million euros from 169 million a year earlier.
BRAIN AG
The company has set the IPO price at 9 euros a share.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HANNOVER RE - HSBC raises to "Hold" from "Buy"
INFINEON - Berenberg reinstates with "Buy"
AXEL SPRINGER - HSBC cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"
DRAEGERWERK - HSBC cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.6 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
