BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.5 pct higher

The group is planning a truck and bus sales initiative in Africa and will not leave the continent to its competitors, board member Wolfgang Bernhard told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

Norway's sovereign wealth fund will disclose early March whether it has sold its remaining stake in the utility, the fund's CEO Yngve Slyngstad told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. "RWE is one of the companies, which has listened to us," he said.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

The industrials conglomerate is cutting or transferring more than 1,000 jobs at a unit making gear for oil drillers and mining companies, Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

The car maker will offer generous compensation packages for the roughly 600,000 U.S. owners of diesel vehicles that emit an illegal amount of emissions, the head of its claims fund told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Separately, Volkswagen on Friday postponed the publication of its financial results for 2015 and delayed its annual shareholders' meeting. According to Bild am Sonntag, results will now be published in late April, while the AGM will not take place before mid-June.

In addition, New Jersey on Friday filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen and its luxury units over the German automaker's excess diesel emissions, becoming the third U.S. state to take legal action.

Also, Volkswagen expects to keep its market share steady in the car maker's home country this year at the roughly 21 percent it posted in 2015 and 2014, Germany sales head Thomas-Werner Zahn told industry publication Automobilwoche.

BILFINGER

Indicated 1.0 pct higher

The troubled industrial services group has agreed to sell its water treatment unit to Chengdu Techcent Environment Group for about 200 million euros ($223 million), it said on Saturday.

KION

No indication available

The company has agreed Retrotech, an established U.S. systems integrator of warehouse and distribution solutions.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Managers and pilots have agreed to pay cuts as the struggling German airline tries to rein in costs with a new restructuring programme, it said on Saturday.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 1.0 pct higher

The fashion group is targeting to post a profit in 2016 after a disappointing Christmas business, CFO Axel Rebien told Boersen-Zeitung, adding the group did and does not have financial difficulties.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MUNICH RE - Credit Suisse raises to "neutral" from "underperform"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.3 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq -3.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Monday's close, Chinese markets closed.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz)