BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 8 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.5 pct higher
The group is planning a truck and bus sales initiative in
Africa and will not leave the continent to its competitors,
board member Wolfgang Bernhard told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.
RWE
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
Norway's sovereign wealth fund will disclose early March
whether it has sold its remaining stake in the utility, the
fund's CEO Yngve Slyngstad told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung. "RWE is one of the companies, which has
listened to us," he said.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
The industrials conglomerate is cutting or transferring more
than 1,000 jobs at a unit making gear for oil drillers and
mining companies, Handelsblatt reported on Monday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
The car maker will offer generous compensation packages for
the roughly 600,000 U.S. owners of diesel vehicles that emit an
illegal amount of emissions, the head of its claims fund told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Separately, Volkswagen on Friday postponed the publication
of its financial results for 2015 and delayed its annual
shareholders' meeting. According to Bild am
Sonntag, results will now be published in late April, while the
AGM will not take place before mid-June.
In addition, New Jersey on Friday filed a lawsuit against
Volkswagen and its luxury units over the German automaker's
excess diesel emissions, becoming the third U.S. state to take
legal action.
Also, Volkswagen expects to keep its market share steady in
the car maker's home country this year at the roughly 21 percent
it posted in 2015 and 2014, Germany sales head Thomas-Werner
Zahn told industry publication Automobilwoche.
BILFINGER
Indicated 1.0 pct higher
The troubled industrial services group has agreed to sell
its water treatment unit to Chengdu Techcent Environment Group
for about 200 million euros ($223 million), it said on Saturday.
KION
No indication available
The company has agreed Retrotech, an established U.S.
systems integrator of warehouse and distribution solutions.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Managers and pilots have agreed to pay cuts as the
struggling German airline tries to rein in costs with a new
restructuring programme, it said on Saturday.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated 1.0 pct higher
The fashion group is targeting to post a profit in 2016
after a disappointing Christmas business, CFO Axel Rebien told
Boersen-Zeitung, adding the group did and does not have
financial difficulties.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE - Credit Suisse raises to "neutral"
from "underperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.3 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq
-3.3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Monday's close, Chinese markets
closed.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
