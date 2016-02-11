FRANKFURT Feb 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The sportswear company expects sales and operating profit to rise faster than it previously forecast in 2016 after it beat its sales and earnings targets for 2015 as a big hike in marketing paid off.

BASF

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Akzo Nobel confirmed it was in talks with BASF over the German group's industrial coatings business.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The telecommunications group will need fewer workers in the future due to digitalisation and automation, its personnel chief Christian Illek told Handelsblatt daily in an interview.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1 percent lower

It is likely that either Nicola Leibinger-Kammueller or Werner Brandt will leave the airline's supervisory board amid pressure to reduce the number of board mandates that individuals hold, Handelsblatt reported, citing a source close to the board.

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 1.1 percent lower

RWE indicated 1.2 percent lower

EnBW down 2.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

German utilities will be anxiously watching Berlin on Friday when a government-appointed commission looks at ways to safeguard the billions of euros they have set aside to pay for the country's nuclear exit.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The struggling industrial services firm said on Thursday its fourth-quarter core profit dropped by a third as its divisions active in the oil and gas business failed to meet original earnings expectations.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 3.8 percent lower

The company raised its dividend for 2015 to 0.85 euros from 0.75 euros as it reported a rise in full-year earnings.

KION

Up 1.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The forklift truck maker reported a 13 percent rise in underlying operating profit in the fourth quarter to 151.8 million euros.

METRO

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The retailer reported a bigger fall than expected in operating profit on Thursday, which it blamed on the weakness of the Russian rouble.

UNITED INTERNET, TELE COLUMBUS

United Internet indicated 0.4 percent lower

Tele Columbus indicated 6.4 percent higher

The German internet service provider said it had agreed to buy a share package amounting to approximately 15.31 percent of shares in Tele Columbus AG.

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 8 percent lower

The company forecast a decline in 2016 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) by 5 to 10 percent as it reported a rise in 2015 earnings.

BIOTEST

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The company reported a rise in 2015 EBIT to 72.3 million euros from 53.4 million a year earlier.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Up 1.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company forecast a clear increase in full-year net income after its first-quarter profit more than doubled.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

RWE - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from "hold", lowers target price to 10.50 euros from 14 euros

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", cuts target price to 2.2 euros from 2.5 euros

SCOUT24 - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5.56 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)