FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
OIL PRICES
Top oil officials from Saudi Arabia, Russia and several key
OPEC members due to meet for their highest-level discussion in
months, a potentially pivotal sign that producers are at last
preparing to tackle a devastating supply glut.
ECB
Hearing due at Germany's constitutional court in a review of
the rejection by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) of a German
group's challenge to the ECB's freedom to buy government bonds
in an emergency.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The sporting goods maker obtained a preliminary injunction
prohibiting Skechers from selling two already discontinued
styles from its footwear collection, Skechers said in a
statement.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 1.1 percent higher
Daimler indicated 1.1 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 1.1 percent higher
European car sales rose 6.3 percent to 1,093,565 vehicles in
January, industry data showed on Tuesday, even as Volkswagen saw
registrations of VW-branded cars fall 4 percent.
Separately, Volkswagen expects its China sales may rise in
line with the overall auto market this year, as it explores
potential cooperation with domestic firm JAC Motors
in what could be a third partnership with Chinese automakers.
Also, Mexican environmental authorities on Monday said they
had fined Volkswagen's local unit $8.9 million dollars for
failing to obtain emission certification permits for tens of
thousands of cars it imported to Mexico.
Daimler Trucks plans to lay off about 700 workers at two
U.S. sites due to weak orders, media quoted the company as
saying.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Employees alleged to have evaded tax when buying and selling
carbon emission certificates had concerns over whether their
trading activity was legal but carried on anyway to maximize
profits, a Frankfurt court heard on Monday.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 3 percent higher
The cement maker said its fourth-quarter core profit rose 11
percent, lifted by mild weather in Europe and a weaker euro,
helping it to meet analysts' expectations.
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.6 percent lower
EnBW down 3.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
German utilities face a shortfall of 8 billion euros ($8.92
billion) for the cost of dismantling nuclear power plants,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing an internal EU
Commission document.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus said it won 16 gross aircraft orders in January.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated unchanged
The aircraft engine maker posted a 21 percent jump in
underlying net profit in 2015, exceeding its own forecast thanks
to a strong U.S. dollar and robust demand for new engines as
well as maintenance services.
QIAGEN
Indicated 4.2 percent higher
The company said a multi-center study confirmed the
performance of its QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, the fourth
generation of its test for tuberculosis (TB) infection.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
OSRAM - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
METRO AG - Nomura cuts to "neutral" from "buy",
lowers price target to 30 euros from 39 euros
HELLA - JP Morgan starts the stock with
"overweight", target price 44 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +3.3 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German ZEW index for February due at 1000 GMT. Economic
Sentiment seen falling to 3.2 vs 10.2, Current Conditions at
56.0 vs 59.7.
($1 = 0.8966 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)