FRANKFURT Feb 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ANKARA ATTACK
Twenty-eight people were killed and dozens wounded in
Turkey's capital Ankara on Wednesday when a car laden with
explosives detonated next to military buses near the armed
forces' headquarters, parliament and other government buildings.
BREXIT
Prime Minister David Cameron will hold 'now or never' talks
on Thursday to keep Britain in the European Union, with the
bloc's 28 leaders suggesting there are only a few obstacles left
to a new membership deal.
FED MINUTES
Federal Reserve policymakers worried last month that a
global slowdown and financial market sell-off could hurt the
U.S. economy, and considered changing the central bank's planned
interest rate hike path for 2016.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Allianz said it entered a reinsurance and consulting
agreement with run-off specialist Enstar, involving the
transfer of $1.1 billion of U.S. long-tail liabilities to Enstar
via a 50 percent quota share reinsurance of selected portfolios
carried by Allianz unit San Francisco Reinsurance Company.
BAYER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may have greatly
underestimated the number of foetal deaths among women who
became pregnant after using Bayer's Essure contraceptive device,
according to a private analyst who combed through the agency's
public database.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1 percent higher
Annual report due. The carmaker published preliminary
results earlier this month and forecast only modest growth in
sales and earnings this year.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 3 percent higher
The group raised its dividend by more than expected, after
volatile financial markets last year spurred revenue from
trading at the German exchange operator.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company settled out of court for $250 million with U.S.
plaintiffs who had accused the German company of understating
the side effects of a medical product, it said late on
Wednesday.
PUMA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q4 results due. The net loss is seen narrowing to 2 million
euros from 4.6 million a year earlier. Poll:
TAKKT
Indicated 7.3 percent higher
The company said it would propose a dividend of 0.50 euros a
share for 2015.
The office equipment seller also reported 2015 EBITDA of 157
million euros ($175 million), just above consensus for 153
million, boosted by the euro's weakness against the U.S. dollar
and the Swiss franc as well as by recent acquisitions.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
INFINEON - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BERTRANDT - dividend 2.45 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HANNOVER RE - Deutsche Bank lifts the stock to
"hold" from "sell", raises price target to 92 euros from 77
euros
MTU AERO ENGINES - HSBC raises to "buy" from
"hold"
NORMA GROUP - Exane BNP Paribas raises to
"outperform" from "neutral", lifts target price to 54 euros from
50 euros
SALZGITTER - Jefferies raises to "hold", lifts
price target to 22 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq
+2.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +2.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports to Russia are likely to fall 5 percent this
year after plummeting almost 30 percent in 2015 because of
sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and low oil prices, the head
of foreign trade at Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said.
Four in ten German economists believe the record number of
migrants coming to the country are a drag on the economy, while
only 23 percent view them as beneficial, a poll to be published
on Thursday showed.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8976 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)