FRANKFURT Feb 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open up 0.6 percent on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated up 1.3 percent
BMW plans to launch a new 7-series model to compete with the
Mercedes S-class, Handelsblatt newspaper reports, citing sources
close to the company.
DAIMLER
Indicated up 1.3 percent
Electric batteries have won a slight edge over hydrogen fuel
cells in their quest for future dominance in the car industry,
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told a German weekly.
E.ON
Indicated up 1.2 percent
Chief Financial Officer Michael Sen warned there was no
guarantee its dividend policy would continue, given all-time low
wholesale electricity prices, the drop in the oil price and
uncertainty about who will pay for Germany's nuclear exit.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 1.2 percent
U.S. authorities have asked the German carmaker Volkswagen
to produce electric vehicles in the United States as a way of
making up for its rigging of emission tests, the German
newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported.
Separately, Welt am Sonntag reported that Volkswagen may
have to set aside up to 400 million euros in provisions to cover
a recall of vehicles in the United States equipped with Takata
air bags.
METRO
Indicated down 2.3 percent
The retailer elected Juergen Steinemann to become its
supervisory board chairman.
BECHTLE
Indicated up 0.4 percent
The company expects both sales and pre-tax profit to grow by
at least 5 pct this year, CEO Thomas Olemotz told Euro am
Sonntag in an interview, adding higher growth rates were
possible.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated up 1.0 percent
The company has a war chest of about 1 bln eur ($1.11 bln)
for takeovers but is not under pressure to buy, even though it
is scanning the market for options, CFO Arnd Zinnhardt told
Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
XING
Indicated up 8.3 percent
Company raised its dividend and proposed a special dividend
after posting 2015 EBITDA in line with expectations at 36.6
million euros. Poll:
METRO - dividend 1 eur/shr
FREENET - UBS lowers to "SELL" from "NEUTRAL"
DRILLISCH - UBS starts with "BUY"
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei closes +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.4
pct.
German February flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI
seen at 52.0 vs 52.3, Services PMI at 54.7 vs 55.0.
