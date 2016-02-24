FRANKFURT Feb 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
Europe's largest insurer has put its South Korean life
insurance business on the block as part of a global overhaul in
a tough low-interest rate environment, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
Dividend announcement due. Seen rising to 2.50 euros per
share from 2.25 euros a year earlier. Poll:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The lender plans to scrap performance-based bonuses for its
staff for 2015 because profitability has not improved enough to
justify a payment, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing an
internal memo it obtained.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Russia's Standard Agency said it sent a request for
information to Mercedes in Russia over diesel emissions.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Fresenius said on Wednesday it aimed to increase 2016 net
income by 8 to 12 percent, adjusted for currency swings and
one-off items, driven by growth at its German hospital chain,
kidney dialysis operations and its hospital development
business.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The dialysis group hiked its 2015 dividend by 3 percent to
0.80 euros per share and affirmed its 2016 guidance for 15-20
percent net income growth.
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 1.1 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.8 percent higher
EnBW down 2.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The German government could ask its utilities to make an
additional payment of 6-18 billion euros in order to avoid
long-term liability for the storage of nuclear waste from
decommissioned plants, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Three class action suits filed in San Francisco over
Volkswagen's emissions rigging seek to hold high-ranking current
and former managers of the carmaker personally liable, German
daily Bild reported on Wednesday.
Separately, German luxury automaker Audi on Tuesday topped
the annual ranking of new vehicles by influential U.S. magazine
Consumer Reports despite the brand's emissions-cheating scandal
while quality problems hurt Tesla Motors Inc's Model S
luxury car.
AIRBUS
Down 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus Group reversed part of its plans to cut
production of a key aircraft model due to a rebound in demand, a
move likely to generate extra cash as it posted 2015 profits in
line with expectations on Wednesday.
FREENET
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company placed a promissory note loan amounting to 560
million euros.
MORPHOSYS, SARTORIUS
Morphosys indicated 1.1 percent higher
Sartorius indicated 0.1 percent lower
Sartorius is to join the STOXX Europe 600 index as
of March 21, replacing Morphosys.
NORDEX
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company said it had won 11 wind turbine orders in
Germany for a total 50 turbines with an overall capacity of 150
megawatts.
ROCKET INTERNET
Down 2.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company is to sell online furniture retailer FabFurnish
to Future Group, the Economic Times reported.
SHW
Up 4.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company said it expected its 2016 sales to fall to
440-460 million euros from 463.5 million last year, with
adjusted EBITDA of 43-47 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
AURUBIS - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HUGO BOSS - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral"
from "outperform", lowers target price to 60 euros from 95
euros; SocGen cuts to "sell" from "hold"
METRO - Bernstein cuts to "market-perform" from
"outperform", lowers the target price to 29 from 33 euros
SALZGITTER - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy",
lowers target price to 25 euros from 31 euros
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL - Citi resumes coverage
with "buy" rating, 5.5 euro price target
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq
-1.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.9082 euros)
