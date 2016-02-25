FRANKFURT Feb 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

The German drugmaker saw lower-than-expected core earnings grow in the fourth quarter as it increased research and development expenses and a weak Latin America business weighed on its crop chemicals divisions.

Seperately, Bayer CEO Marijn Dekkers will succeed Michael Treschow as Unilever chairman in April 2016.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 2.2 pct higher

Germany's biggest telecoms operator, beat expectations for its fourth-quarter results as profits grew in its home market as well as at its U.S. operations.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

A new holding company for a combined LSE Deutsche Boerse company will likely be located in London or Amsterdam, but not in Germany, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

HENKEL

Indicated 1.3 pct higher

The maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Loctite glue said on Thursday it expected its underlying return on sales to improve in 2016 and said it was on track to reach its medium-term targets.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 pct higher

A U.S. federal judge will hold a hearing Thursday that may offer the first details on any progress in settling over 500 lawsuits filed against Volkswagen AG, a top supplier and many current and former top executives over excess emissions in 580,000 U.S. diesel vehicles.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 8.2 pct higher

Aareal proposed a dividend 1.65 euros ($1.82) a share for 2015 and posted 2015 operating profit of 470 million euros, a tad above consensus for 465 million.

DUERR

Indicated 1.2 pct higher

The company said its net income reached 55.7 million euros in the fourth quarter.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

The German spectacles retailer announced a 2015 dividend of 1.75 euros per share on Thursday, up from 1.60 euros a year earlier and in line with analyst expectations, as it reported a rise in annual earnings.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.8 pct higher

The German construction firm said its operational net profit rose 39 percent to 265 million euros in 2015, above its guidance and beating analysts' expectations.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 4.1 pct higher

The German media group said it had made a good start to 2016 after it reported slightly better than expected profits and revenues for 2015 and gained market share in German TV advertising.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.0 pct higher

The real estate group said it expected its funds from operations (FFO) to rise to 84-85 million euros this year, from 76.3 million.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Indicated 3.1 pct higher

The company said its operating income rose 75 percent in the fourth quarter to 9 million euros.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Germany's biggest mobile operator by customers said it expected profit growth to slow this year as costs relating to the integration of former rival E-Plus would weigh on its results.

KWS SAAT

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

The company said first-half sales rose by 13.1 percent to 219.5 million euros.

MLP

Indicated 1.7 pct higher

MLP said it will intensify cost management to achieve positive effect on EBIT of around 15 mln euros in 2017 compared with 2015.

