BERLIN/FRANKFURT Feb 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0703 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GLOBAL ECONOMY
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) called on Friday on the world's 20 biggest economies to
step up the slowing pace of reforms to boost economic growth
amid sluggish trade and weak investment.
Separately, Germany's Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schaeuble
said on Friday that the expansive fiscal and monetary policies
implemented by governments to spur growth might have laid the
foundation of the next economic crisis.
BASF
Indicated 3.1 percent higher
BASF, the world's largest chemical company by sales, warned
investors of a drop in operating income this year on weak
chemical sales volumes in China and as the lower crude price
weighs on its oil and gas division.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Germany's shipping lenders are preparing for sustained pain
as weakening trade and an over-supply of ships show no signs of
easing, industry officials said.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Germany's financial watchdog will take no further action
against the lender over alleged interest rate rigging and
precious metals price fixing, the country's biggest bank said on
Thursday.
RWE
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Court hearing due in RWE's suit against a consortium
involved in the building of German lignite plant
Grevenbroich-Neurath, demanding about 1.3 billion euros ($1.42
billion) for "culpable breach of duty".
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
A lawyer for Volkswagen told a U.S. judge on Thursday the
automaker is making progress in senior level settlement talks
with the Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency and
California to reach a resolution over excess emissions in nearly
600,000 diesel vehicles.
The carmaker's top committee has hired a German law firm to
advise it on the liabilities the carmaker could face as a result
of its cheating of diesel emissions tests.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The automotive supplier posted a decline in fourth-quarter
core profit due to charges at its original equipment segment.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
Rheinmetall reported its operating profit nearly tripled in
2015 as its defence business returned to profitability.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Rhoen-Klinikum said it expected its earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to
155-165 million euros this year, from 154.2 million in 2015.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The steelmaker said it was cautiously optimistic on steel
prices and expected stabilisation of its revenues this year.
NORDEX
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
Nordex posted better-than-expected sales for 2015, buoyed by
strong demand for its wind turbines in its core market Europe,
where it makes the lion's shares of revenues.
SARTORIUS
Indicated unchanged
Annual press conference due. The company published
preliminary results on Feb. 1 and forecast 2016 sales growth of
10-14 percent at constant currencies.
BVB
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Full H1 results due. The company published preliminary
results on Feb. 19. Poll:
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The fashion house said it expected its 2015/2016 operating
profit to come to 10-20 million euros and said it would close
103 stores, affecting 460 jobs.
SGL CARBON
Indicated 9.4 percent lower
The carbon specialist said it expects a net loss of 275-295
million euros for 2015, compared with 247 million euros a year
earlier, after taking further impairment charges and
restructuring costs.
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - dividend 1 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HENKEL - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", lowers
target price to 101 euros from 119 euros
DUERR - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", cuts
target price to 70 euros from 71 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +1 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Preliminary German inflation data for February due at 1300
GMT. CPI seen +0.5 pct m/m, +0.1 pct y/y, HICP seen +0.6 pct
m/m, unchanged y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
