(Corrects to London Stock Exchange Plc from London Stock
Exchange Inc in entry on Deutsche Boerse)
FRANKFURT, March 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GLOBAL ECONOMY
Activity in China's manufacturing sector shrank more sharply
than expected in February, surveys showed on Tuesday, prompting
smaller companies to shed workers at the fastest pace in seven
years and suggesting Beijing will have to ramp up stimulus to
avoid a deeper economic slowdown.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.4 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent lower
First press day at Geneva Car Show due.
Toyota Motor Corp and BMW are still keen to develop
a common sportscar architecture but have yet to decide on a
timeline for the project, a senior executive at the Japanese
carmaker said on Monday.
Also, Volkswagen is confident it may reach an agreement with
U.S. regulators on a technical fix for diesel cars, vehicle
buybacks and fines, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on
Monday.
BMW's CEO Harald Krueger said there were no signs in the
carmaker's sales figures that the emissions scandal at VW was
having an impact on demand for BMW's diesel cars, according to
an interview in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
BASF
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Belgian specialty materials group Umicore
indirectly infringed two patents on lithium-ion battery
components, a U.S. trade judge ruled on Monday in a case brought
by German chemicals firm BASF.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental
Exchange Inc is planning a counter bid for London Stock
Exchange Plc, in an attempt to scuttle a merger with
Deutsche Boerse AG, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
E.ON, RWE
E.ON indicated 0.3 percent lower
RWE indicated 0.9 percent lower
The co-chairman of the German commission that is looking at
how to safeguard funds to pay for the country's nuclear exit
does not want a cap on the utilities' liabilities, he told
German newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Japan has enlisted electronics firm Toshiba Corp to
help it try to win Asia's biggest defence contract, a A$50
billion ($36 billion) deal to build a dozen submarines for
Australia, three sources said.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus may shift more of its narrow-body jetliner
production toward the largest member of the A320 family, sales
chief John Leahy said on Monday, as the model outsells Boeing
Co's rival aircraft.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The steel distributor said it expected significantly higher
core profit this year and a return to a small net profit thanks
to a more favourable market environment and benefits from a
restructuring.
Also, investor Friedhelm Loh is eyeing a seat on the
supervisory board as of the next annual shareholders meeting on
May 13, the company said.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Full Q4 results and 2015 dividend due. The aircraft engine
maker already published preliminary results on Feb. 16,
reporting a 21 percent jump in 2015 underlying operating profit.
ZALANDO
Indicated 3.8 percent higher
Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer expects
revenues to grow by as much as another quarter in 2016,
prompting it to accelerate plans to build another large
distribution hub.
DIC ASSET
No indication available
The real estate group said it would raise its dividend to
0.37 euros per share from 0.35 euros a year earlier as it
reported final 2015 results.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DMG MORI - Helvea Baader cuts to "sell"
