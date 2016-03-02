FRANKFURT, March 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The bank's bonus pool will likely be cut by about 15 percent
this year, down from 2.7 billion euros for 2014, daily
Handelsblatt said. Reuters reported in January that Deutsche
Bank employees were told that bonus pools for some divisions
would shrink by at least 25 to 30 percent.
CARMAKERS
BMW indicated 1.3 percent higher
Daimler indicated 1.0 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 1.4 percent higher
BMW says U.S. February sales of BMW brand vehicles declined
10.7 percent to 22,498.
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz USA reported February sales of
25,632 vehicles, little changed from a year earlier.
Volkswagen U.S. group vehicles sales, including its VW and
Audi brands, fell 8 percent in February. VW brand sales fell 13
percent and Audi rose 2 percent.
Renault-Nissan is studying whether to
acquire a stake in digital mapping business HERE, the former
Nokia unit now owned by BMW, Daimler and VW's Audi.
CHEMICALS
German chemicals industry association VCI due to publish its
quarterly report.
BAYER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it
was moving to halt the sale of insecticides from Bayer and
Nichino America containing an active ingredient called
flubendiamide found to pose risks to the environment.
RWE
Indicated 1.3 percent hihger
The utility's finance chief Bernhard Guenther is to become
the CFO of RWE's planned renewables, networks and retail
division, Handelsblatt cited company sources as saying. Markus
Krebber, head of RWE's Supply & Trading unit, will succeed
Guenther as group CFO, the paper said.
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK
No indication available
The German property lender said on Wednesday it expected
2016 pre-tax profit to come in slightly below last year's 195
million euros.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 4.7 percent higher
The German biotech firm expects a 2016 EBIT loss of between
58 million euros and 68 million.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 8.6 percent higher
The building group reported a 38.6 percent rise of net
income of 55.1 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HUGO BOSS - Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from
"outperform".
ALLIANZ - Bernstein raises to "outperform" from
"market-perform".
PFEIFFER VACUUM - HSBC raised to "Buy" from "Hold".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +2.1 pct, S&P 500 +2.4 pct, Nasdaq
+2.9 pct at close.
Nikkei +4.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +4.15 pct.
Time: 0710 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Harro ten Wolde)