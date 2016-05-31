BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BREXIT
Support for Britain to stay in the European Union stood at 51 percent, five points ahead of support for a withdrawal from the 28-member bloc but down from a 13-point lead a week ago, an ORB poll for the Daily Telegraph said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
German union Verdi called on employees at Telekom's subsidiary T-Systems to go on strike at four sites in western Germany on Tuesday in what it calls the decisive fourth round of wage negotiations.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q1 results due. Operating profit seen down 17 percent at 2.75 billion euros. Poll:
AIRBUS
Flat in early Frankfurt trade
Second day of Airbus Innovation Days due.
Airbus' sales chief said late on Monday that production rates of the best-selling A320 jet could be raised further, depending on demand, but no decision needed to be taken soon.
KUKA
Indicated unchanged
Germany's European Union Commissioner Guenther Oettinger late on Monday called on majority shareholders in robot maker Kuka to consider alternatives to the $5-billion bid by Chinese Midea Group, saying that Kuka was of strategic importance to Europe's technological future.
STEINHOFF
Flat in early Frankfurt trade
Q3 trading statement due.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Full Q1 results due. The company published preliminary figures on May 24, saying its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 15.6 million euros from 13.6 million a year earlier.
The group could make more acquisitions around the same size as Chorus Clean Energy, but only after it has completed the takeover of Chorus, its Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach told Boersen-Zeitung.
ROCKET INTERNET
Up 1.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The ecommerce investor reported its major start-ups managed to reduce their losses in the first quarter, although the pace of revenue growth also slowed.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
ZALANDO - no dividend proposed
RIB SOFTWARE - 0.16 eur/shr dividend proposed
SMA SOLAR - 0.14 eur/shr dividend proposed
SOFTWARE AG - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
ELRINGKLINGER - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed
TLG IMMOBILIEN - 0.72 eur/shr dividend proposed
VTG - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
WACKER NEUSON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ZOOPLUS - no dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SALZGITTER - Credit Suisse raises to "outperform", hikes price target to 40 euros from 31 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
US markets closed.
Nikkei +1 pct, Shanghai stocks +3.2 pct.
Time: 6.20 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German retail sales dropped by 0.9 percent in April, their second consecutive fall, casting some doubt over expectations that consumer spending will propel growth in Europe's largest economy as foreign trade weakens.
German May jobless data due at 0755 GMT. Seen -5,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.2 pct.
Seasonally adjusted ILO unemployment was up 41,000 in April, the Federal Statistics Office said.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS
