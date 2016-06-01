FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0643 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER, LANXESS
Bayer indicated 0.5 percent higher
Lanxess indicated 0.2 percent higher
A possible takeover of Monsanto by German rival
Bayer would pose no threat to the synthetic-rubber
maker which expects the wave of takeovers in the chemical
industry to continue, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing
chief executive Matthias Zachert.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The lender scrutinizes high returns from any of its
businesses to avoid the conduct issues that led to a series of
scandals which contributed to a record 2015 loss, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Investor Day due.
E.ON
Indicated unchanged
E.ON's two new companies will face a setback of a couple of
hundreds of million euros due to the volatility of energy
prices, the company's chief executive told Handelsblatt.
SIEMENS, NORDEX
Siemens indicated 0.1 percent lower
Nordex indicated 1.9 percent higher
Chancellor Angela Merkel hammered out the framework for a
deal with state premiers on Wednesday on reforms to Germany's
renewable energy law aimed at curbing the costs and controlling
the speed of the future roll-out of green power sources.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company said on Wednesday that acquisition of a minority
stake in Thyssenkrupp CSA has been completed.
French state-controlled naval contractor DCNS Group is
interested in an alliance with Thyssenkrupp, its strategy chief
told German media at a briefing in Paris.
DCNS beat Thyssenkrupp to win a $40 billion Australian
submarine contract in April. "We are ready for talks, as soon as
the German side has got over its loss," Andreas Loewenstein was
quoted by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung as saying.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Q1 results of premium brand Audi due.
Volkswagen's mass-market VW brand returned to profit in the
first quarter, in a sign deep cost cutting is starting to revive
the business at the heart of the German carmaker's emissions
test cheating scandal.
Chief Executive Matthias Mueller will brief on the
carmaker's cooperation with ride hailing company Gett.
AIRBUS
Down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Germany has no plans to sell its 11 percent stake in Airbus
Group SE, a senior German government official said on
Tuesday.
KUKA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel wants to forge an alliance
of German or European firms to prevent a sale of the industrial
robot maker to Chinese home appliance maker Midea Group Co Ltd
, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday, citing
government and industry sources.
STEINHOFF
Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company said on Wednesday it holds 21.2 percent of Darty
Plc's capital after its offer ends.
SGL CARBON
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
About 20 parties have made offers for the company's graphite
unit, Platow Brief reported on Wednesday, without citing the
source of the information.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SALZGITTER - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
CEWE - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
RIB SOFTWARE - dividend 0.16 eur/shr
SMA SOLAR - dividend 0.14 eur/shr
SOFTWARE AG - dividend 0.55 eur/shr
ELRINGKLINGER - dividend 0.55 eur/shr
TLG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 0.72 eur/shr
VTG - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
WACKER NEUSON - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KUKA - UBS cuts to "neutral", raises target price
to 115 euros
OSRAM - Citigroup raises to "buy", target price to
56 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct,
Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 5.14 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Markit manufacturing PMI for May due at 0755 GMT.
Seen unchanged at 52.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Andreas Cremer)