BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ECB
Keeping interest rates firmly on hold, the European Central
Bank will probably raise growth and inflation forecasts on
Thursday, a rare positive step even as it emphasises persistent
negative risks and a readiness to provide more stimulus.
FED
Inflation pressures grew slightly across most of the United
States from April to mid-May, the Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday in a report that also pointed to rising labor costs
for American companies.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
American International Group Inc failed to persuade
a California judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Pacific Investment
Management Co that accuses AIG of lying about its subprime
mortgage exposure prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
AUTOS
BMW indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent lower
German car sales data for May expected.
Carmakers also reported U.S. deliveries for May. Volkswagen
deliveries fell 17.2 percent, Audi's rose 1.6 percent, BMW's
brand fell 6.4 percent, Porsche rose 7.3 percent.
Volkswagen is looking at on-demand mobility services such as
smartphone ride hailing to earn a "notable share" of future
revenues as the carmaker pushes a strategic shift in the wake of
its emissions scandal, its top executive said.
E.ON
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
E.ON unit Uniper's finance chief Christopher Delbrueck told
Boersen-Zeitung he was confident that shareholders would approve
the spin-off of Uniper at E.ON's AGM next week.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The consumer goods group may invest in Jyothy Laboratories
, Business Standard reported, citing the Indian
company's joint managing director and finance chief.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company's medical technology unit Healthineers, sees the
biggest growth opportunities in molecular diagnostics, its chief
Bernd Montag told Handelsblatt in an interview. He also said the
company would focus on organic growth rather than acquisitions.
AIRBUS
Down 0.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Norwegian investigators looking into the cause of a fatal
North Sea helicopter crash have sent a recommendation to
European air safety authorities about a possible safety issue
with the model's gearbox.
Norway's Civil Aviation Authority later extended its ban on
the use of Airbus H225 Super Puma Helicopters in Norway
to include search and rescue missions.
HELLA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company has agreed to sell its businesses making street
and industrial lighting as well as airport lighting, which
together account for less than 1 percent of group sales.
HAPAG-LLOYD
Down 1.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) due to hold
extraordinary general meeting at which shareholders will vote on
a proposed merger with Hapag-Lloyd.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
NORMA - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
MORPHOSYS - no dividend proposed
XING - 2.53 eur/shr dividend proposed
SIXT - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
SALZGITTER - dividend 0.25 eur/shr
CEWE - dividend 1.60 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK - RBC cuts to "sector perform" from
"outperform", lowers price target to 19 euros from 24 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -2.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.13 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German final Markit PMI for May due at 0755 GMT. Services
PMI seen unchanged at 55.2, composite PMI unchanged at 54.7.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)