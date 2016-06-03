FRANKFURT, June 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Friday:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Investors pulled approximately $1 billion from the Pimco
Total Return Fund in May following cash withdrawals of the same
amount the previous month, the Newport Beach, California-based
firm said on Thursday.
BAYER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Bayer, which has made a $62 billion bid for U.S. seeds
company Monsanto Co, has secured a 60 billion euros ($67
billion) loan facility that can be expanded up to 75 billion
euros, Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday.
Bayer CEO Werner Baumann told Handelsblatt that the takeover
will be a marathon, and not a sprint, adding that the current
takeover offer is attractive.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank was among eight financial services firms have
paid the FDIC $190 million to settle claims they misled five
U.S. banks into buying risky mortgage securities from the former
Countrywide Financial Corp, contributing to the banks' failures.
Separately, two former traders with Deutsche Bank, one in
New York and another in London, have been indicted for
conspiring to manipulate the benchmark Libor interest rate, the
U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Lufthansa is set for a good year and summer bookings have
not disappointed, the chief executive of the airline said on
Thursday.
Also, the chief executive of Brussels Airlines told an
industry conference that he is hopeful German airline group
Lufthansa LHAG.DE will acquire the part of the Belgian carrier
which it does not yet own.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Credit rating agency Fitch affirmed Volkswagen AG at BBB+,
outlook negative, reflecting the emissions scandal.
AIRBUS
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The European Aviation Safety Authority on Thursday grounded
Airbus H225 LP and AS332 L2 Super Puma helicopters
following the discovery of metal fatigue in the gearbox of a
Super Puma that fatally crashed in Norway on April 29.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Sartorius said it would implement a stock split on June 13
to encourage trading in its shares.
FERRATUM
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company said it planned to issue a bond worth up to 50
million euros.
HAPAG LLOYD
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The shareholders of Middle East container shipping group
United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) back the company's merger
talks with Hapag-Lloyd although there has not yet been a vote to
approve a deal, UASC said on Thursday.
EX-DIVIDEND
NORMA - dividend 0.90 eur/shr
XING - dividend 2.53 eur/shr
SIXT - dividend 1.50 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - HSBC raises to "buy" from
"hold", lifts its target price to 50 euros from 45.70 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 6.28 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German final Markit PMI for May due at 0755 GMT. Services
PMI seen unchanged at 55.2, composite PMI unchanged at 54.7.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)