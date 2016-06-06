FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The lender's sale of its British insurer Abbey Life Assurance Co is facing delays as bidders struggle to decide on a valuation due to an investigation by Britain's financial watchdog into the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.

COMMERZBANK, HSH, DVB, KFW

Commerzbank indicated 0.8 percent higher

The European Central Bank has urged German state-owned lender Bremer Landesbank to shore up its capital against non-performing shipping loans, sources said, although the bank dismissed that as "wrong".

DEUTSCHE BOERSE, SCHAEFFLER, WINCOR NIXDORF

Deutsche Boerse indicated 0.3 percent higher

Schaeffler indicated 2.1 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Wincor Nixdorf indicated 0.2 percent lower

Car parts supplier Schaeffler AG is seen climbing into the country's mid cap index MDAX, trading places with ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf, the stock exchange operator said on Friday evening. The changes will come into effect on June 20.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

The carrier is nearing a "last-ditch deadline" at the end of June to resolve areas of dispute in mediation with cabin crew union UFO, union director Nicoley Baublies wrote on Sunday on Facebook.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The pharmaceutical company said it will team up with Array BioPharma and France's Pierre Fabre to start a clinical trial of BRAF-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The industrial group said it aims to restructure its naval business after losing out on a $40 billion Australian defence contract to French rival DCNS.

KUKA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The industrial robot maker would assess a possible European takeover bid but it is wrong to assume such an offer would take priority over the bid by China's Midea Group Co Ltd's , Chief Executive Till Reuter told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

STADA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The generic drugmaker has replaced its long-time chief executive, Hartmut Retzlaff, who is seriously ill, the company said on Sunday.

SCOUT 24

No indication available

The operator of digital marketplaces will next year discuss possible dividend payments and would welcome the free float of the stock to rise to 100 percent, finance chief Christian Gisy told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview on Saturday.

GERMAN AIRPORT HAHN, RYANAIR

German airport Hahn, mainly in use by low cost airline Ryanair, is to be sold to a non-disclosed Chinese investor who acquired 82.5 percent of the stakes in the publicly held airport near Frankfurt, dpa reported. Further details are expected at a press conference throughout the day.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF JUNE 20:

MDAX

IN: SCHAEFFLER

OUT: WINCOR NIXDORF

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BAYER - Berenberg leaves "BUY" rating unchanged, cuts target price to 113 euros from 125 euros

DEUTSCHE BANK - Goldman Sachs leaves "NEUTRAL" rating unchanged, cuts target price to 9 euros from 9.15 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.37 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.43 pct.

Time: 6.20 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April industrial orders fell by 2 percent in April, the country's economy ministry reported on Monday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

