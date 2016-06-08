FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 8 The following are some
of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
The stock exchange operator said late Tuesday it will change
the rules for assigning companies to indexes below the country's
blue-chip index DAX to boost transparency.
The company's employees have sharply criticised the terms of
a $30 billion merger agreed between the German exchange operator
and the London Stock Exchange, urging that a planned
holding company be based in Frankfurt.
RWE
The power utility and Gazprom Export, a unit of Russia's top
natural gas producer Gazprom, have reached agreement
on the terms for a long-term gas supply contract, both sides
said on Tuesday.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
The printing press maker said it aims for a moderate
increase in net profit in 2016/2017.
INDUS HOLDING
The company acquired H. Heitz Furnierkantenwerk GmbH & Co.
KG with about 30 million euros in annual sales.
AIR BERLIN
Passenger traffic data for May expected.
ROCKET INTERNET
A Berlin city court is due to make a landmark ruling with
ramifications for home rental firms such as Airbnb on Wednesday
when it decides if homeowners can engage in short-term lets.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
E.ON - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
RHOEN KLINIKUM AG - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
JENOPTIK AG - 0.22 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
Time: 5.11 GMT.
