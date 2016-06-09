BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS have received a one year extension on the deadline to submit their resolution plans, or "living wills", to U.S. regulators in light of the "significant restructuring" they are undertaking to create the holding companies. The plans, which detail how each bank would be dismantled in the event of a catastrophic failure, were due on July 1.
E.ON
Indicated 5.3 pct lower (also ex-dividend)
E.ON shareholders approved Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen's plans to spin off Uniper, the operator of its conventional energy business, by a large majority on Wednesday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Traffic data for May due at 1100 GMT.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Volkswagen employees deleted data that could be harmful to the company for a week before the carmaker admitted to U.S. authorities that it had cheated diesel-emissions tests, a consortium of German media firms reported on Wednesday.
Separately, Korea Economic Daily said LG Electronics is close to signing a "sizable" deal with VW to supply electric car parts including motors, citing industry sources.
ZALANDO
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
Zalando is teaming up with Adidas to offer same-day, free deliveries from one of its sports stores.
AIRBUS
0.8 pct lower in early Frankfurt trading
Airbus is close to selling off its remaining holding in Dassault Aviation, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BECHTLE - 1.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
INDUS HOLDING - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
E.ON - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
RHOEN KLINIKUM AG - dividend 0.80 eur/shr
JENOPTIK AG - dividend 0.22 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK - Barclays lowers to "equal weight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 5.20 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April seasonally adjusted trade surplus hits fresh monthly record of 24.0 bln eur, wih exports flat m/m and imports -0.2 pct m/m.
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29