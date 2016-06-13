FRANKFURT, June 13 (The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.4 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated down 1 pct
Monsanto has still not opened its books more than
two weeks after it rejected Bayer's $62 billion acquisition
offer but left the door open to a possible deal, according to
people familiar with the matter.
BMW
Indicated down 1.1 pct
BMW sees the U.S. market at best stagnating in 2016, sales
chief Ian Robertson tells Automobilwoche. "We are working to
markedly cut inventories at our dealers," he said.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated down 1.1 pct
A Frankfurt court is expected to rule on carousel trade in
emission certificates, with two Deutsche Bank employees accused
of having evaded taxes when buying and selling carbon emission
certificates.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated down 1 pct
A large number of Telekom's mobile phone customers
experienced service disruption for both telephony and internet
access in Germany in the night from Friday to Saturday, the
company said, adding that this was due to a client registration
problem at the company's central data bank that had since been
resolved.
HENKEL
Indicated down 0.8 pct
CEO Hans Van Bylen repeated that the company aimed to carry
out acquisitions and would not be held back from doing so by
concerns over international economic turbulence. Even hostile
takeovers were not ruled out, though they were unlikely, he told
the Rheinische Post newspaper.
SIEMENS
Indicated down 1.6 pct
Siemens has no interest in becoming a white knight for
German robot maker Kuka, which is the target of a 4.5
billion euro takeover bid by Chinese home appliance maker Midea
, Siemens' chief executive said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated down 1.8 pct
VW's management is thinking that Ducati and MAN Diesel &
Turbo could be sold as part of the Strategy 2025 programme,
because they have little to do with the car business, Der
Spiegel magazine reported, without citing sources.
LANXESS
Indicated down 1.1 pct
The chemical company does not want to fix a dividend payout
ratio but aims to pay a stable dividend and raise it when
possible, which goes hand-in-hand with the company's goal of
reducing cyclicality and raising cash flow, CFO Michael Pontzen
told Boersen Zeitung newspaper in an interview. "We want to be a
reliable dividend payer to our shareholders," he was quoted as
saying.
MANZ
Indicated down 11.3 pct
Manz warns that a decision by a major customer to stop a
large project in energy storage could have an impact on its 2016
forecast for revenues and earnings.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HAWESKO HOLDING - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
TELE COLUMBUS - no dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
Axel Springer : Berenberg raises target price to 48
euros
SAP : Jefferies cuts to "underperform" from "hold"
Munich Re : Credit Suisse starts with "neutral";
172 euros target price
Hannover Re : Credit Suisse starts with
"underperform" rating; 97 euros target price
Talanx : Credit Suisse starts with "neutral"; 32
euros target price
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct,
Nikkei -3.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.
Time: 5.06 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
