FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
KUKA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
China's Midea Group Co Ltd is only seeking a 49
percent stake in the industrial robot maker, Handelsblatt
reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources in the German
government.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
First-half sales rose 2.5 percent to 443.6 million euros
($500.5 million) and the German fashion retailer said that it
expected full-year earnings before interest and taxes of 10 to
20 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BRENNTAG AG - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed mdaX
CANCOM SE - 0.50 eur/share dividend proposed tecd
EVOTEC - no dividend proposed
GFT TECHNOLOGIES - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
SLM SOLUTIONS - no dividend proposed tecdax
EX-DIVIDEND
HAWESKO HOLDING - dividend 1.30 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RWE - S&P lowers to rating "BBB-" from "BBB"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.0 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq
-0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.09 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.28 pct.
Time: 4.57 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8863 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Tina Bellon)