FRANKFURT, June 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0652 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The carmaker is looking into setting up an assembly plant
for SUVs near Moscow and is still negotiating the details of an
investment agreement, daily Handelsblatt cited Russian industry
sources as saying.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Volkswagen plans to pool the components business of its various
brands into a new entity to save costs, Bloomberg reported on
Tuesday, adding that the carmaker might also consider parting
with non-core assets.
VOLKSWAGEN
Investor advisory firm PIRC has advised shareholders in
Volkswagen to reject its dividend plans and oppose a vote of
confidence in the carmaker' s management board, which it
believes has failed to reform a slew of corporate governance
weaknesses.
KUKA
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
China's Midea is preparing to publish its
previously announced takeover bid for German factory robot maker
Kuka on Thursday, two people familiar with the plans told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Swiss-based industry
conglomerate ABB would consider making an offer for German
robotics maker Kuka, citing industry specialists. A banker told
Reuters this month that ABB could be interested in Kuka, in
principle, but that the price is now too high as China's Midea
Group Co Ltd seeks to buy a "meaningful stake" in
Kuka.
NORDLB
A member of the supervisory board of German state-controlled
lender NordLB, which aims to take full control of its Bremer
Landesbank unit, told German daily Handelsblatt that Bremer
Landesbank was in need of 400 to 500 million euros in capital
and that the bank would only survive in case of a full takeover
by NordLB.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.35 eur/shr dividend
proposed
KRONES AG - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
SUESS MICROTEC - no dividend proposed
AIR BERLIN - no dividend proposed
MAN SE - 3.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BRENNTAG - dividend 1.00 euros/shr
CANCOM SE - dividend 0.50 euros/shr
GFT TECHNOLOGIES - 0.30 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
STADA - Jefferies lowers to "UNDERPERFORM" from
"HOLD"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.5 pct.
Time: 6.30 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
