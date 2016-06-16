FRANKFURT, June 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

A new chief financial officer for Lufthansa ought to come from outside the company, Handelsblatt newspaper cites sources close to the company as saying. CEO Carsten Spohr is of the view that the airline needs external financial market expertise, the paper said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

VW Chief Executive Matthias Mueller will present the carmaker's post-Dieselgate strategy for the coming decade aimed at improving accountability and decentralising product planning and sales operations, with greater investments in electric cars and on-demand mobility services.

Separately, a U.S. judge late on Wednesday extended the deadline for Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, U.S. government regulators and owners of nearly 500,000 2.0 liter vehicles to reach a final diesel emissions settlement until June 28.

Also separately, Audi plans to make an electric version of its Q5 SUVs at its new plant in Mexico, two sources with knowledge of the project said on Wednesday.

KUKA

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Chinese home appliance maker Midea formally launched a 4.5 billion-euro offer for Kuka on Thursday, reiterating its aim to acquire more than 30 percent of the company. Kuka's management said it would respond in two weeks at the latest.

STEINHOFF

The German-listed furniture retailer said late Wednesday it had bought 23 percent of British retailer Poundland and was considering a full-cash bid.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

WIRECARD - 0.14 eur/shr dividend proposed

HAMBURGER HAFEN - 0.59 eur/shr dividend proposed

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG - no dividend proposed

MLP AG - 0.12 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - dividend 1.35 euros/shr

KRONES AG - dividend 1.45 eur/shr

MAN SE - dividend 3.07 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Jefferies cuts to "underperform" from "hold"

MTU AERO ENGINES - Barclays starts with an "overweight" rating, price target 97 eur

VOSSLOH AG - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei closes -3.1 pct

Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct

Time: 6.17 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

